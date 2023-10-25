EXCLUSIVE: Nine of the 25 RINOs Who Voted Against Conservative Favorite Rep. Jordan Will Now Vote for Rep. Mike Johnson for House Leadership

Nine of the twenty-five Republican lawmakers who voted against Rep. Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative and close ally of former President Donald Trump, decided to throw their support behind Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) for House Speaker.

Here are the 25 RINOS who betrayed We the People and opposed Jordan on the third vote on the House floor:

Don Bacon (NE-2nd): Patrick McHenry Vern Buchanan (FL-16th): Byron Donalds Ken Buck (CO-4th): Tom Emmer Lori Chavez-Deremer (OR-5th): McHenry Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26th): Scalise Anthony D’Esposito- (NY-4th): Lee Zeldin Jake Ellzey (TX-6th) Mike Garcia Drew Ferguson (GA-3rd): Scalise Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1st): McHenry Andrew Garbarino (NY 2nd): Lee Zeldin Carlos Gimenez (FL-28th): McCarthy Tony Gonzales (TX-23rd): Scalise Kay Granger (TX-12th): Scalise John James (MI-10th): Scalise Tom Kean (NJ-7th): McCarthy Jen Kiggans (VA-2nd): McHenry Nick LaLota (NY-1st): Zeldin Mike Kelly (PA-16th): Scalise Mike Lawler (NY-17th): McHenry Marinette Miller-Meeks (IA-2nd): McHenry Marc Molinaro (NY-19th): Zeldin John Rutherford (FL-5th): Scalise Mike Simpson (ID-2nd): Scalise Pete Stauber (MN-8th): Bruce Westerman Steve Womack (AR-3rd): Scalise

Johnson, a four-term Congressman from Louisiana, has a solid conservative voting record and is well-regarded within the party. While not as popular as Jordan, Johnson is seen as a unifying figure capable of bridging the gap between the party’s conservative and moderate wings.

The nine RINOS have announced their intention to vote for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) for House leadership.

“Thank you Mike for your kind words in the Omaha-World Herald Public Pulse. Republicans are ready to unite and get back to work,” said Bacon.

“I support Rep. Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House. He will unify the GOP conference and get us back on track to funding the government, combating inflation, and passing a conservative agenda,” said Buck.

“Rep. Mike Johnson is an exemplary candidate for the role of Speaker. His principled leadership, intelligence, and unwavering commitment to our values make him the right choice for this position. I wholeheartedly support him for Speaker, and I look forward to getting the Republican Agenda back on track and fulfilling our Commitment to America,” said Diaz-Balart.

“I’m w/ Rep. Mike Johnson to be 56th Speaker of the House. Mike is my friend, a son of a firefighter, a good family man & a smart, well thought leader who loves this Nation. He understands issues critical State of New York and Long Island. Back to work to deliver on our #CommitmentToAmerica,” said D’Esposito.

“As the City of Miami’s 1st Hispanic Fire Chief & as the first career firefighter paramedic ever elected to Congress, I am proud to serve with Speaker McCarthy and now Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson who are sons of firefighters. America’s first responders are our priority!” said Gimenez.

“Mike Johnson and I both represent two of the poorest districts in the country, but the richest in the values held by the great people of TX23 & LA04. I look forward to working with him to help SECURE the southern border as OUR next Speaker of the US House,” said Gonzales.

“Rep. Mike Johnson is a commonsense conservative who can unite House GOP and get us back to work for the American people. He understands the priorities of Long Islanders and is committed to working with me to put Long Island First. I’m proud to support him!” said LaLota.

“Mike Johnson is our Speaker-designee. He’s a humble man, earned my trust, and will listen to the voices of those I represent in Upstate NY,” said Molinaro.

“Now, it’s time to get back to governing. We spent far too much time on this and must act on the inflation crisis, border crisis, and stand ready to support our ally Israel.”

“I’m with Mike Johnson. He is a servant leader with a proven conservative record who I believe has earned the trust and support of the entire GOP conference.Mike is a man who lives his faith, is intelligent and temperate, and is a strong communicator. He knows and loves this institution, and I believe he will be a great Speaker of the House,” said Rutherford.

During the roll call validation vote last night, nearly all GOP members signaled their willingness to back Johnson for Speaker on the House floor, with only three members opting to vote “present.” Additionally, 22 members were absent from the vote. Johnson expressed his intent to engage with both the members who voted “present” and those who were absent, stating, “I’ll be in discussions with them tonight,” according to CNN.

Thomas Massie, who was one of the three voted “present” during roll call, also vowed to support Johnson.

“After 12 hours of voting in conference yesterday, Mike Johnson won the GOP Speaker nomination. In the final roll call, I voted “present.” After speaking with him this morning, I’m committed to vote for Mike Johnson when we go to the floor of the House. He has my full support,” said Massie.

Even RINO McCarthy himself endorsed Johnson, saying, “Rep. Johnson is a friend, fighter, and principled conservative who can get the job done. He has my full support as Speaker. We’ll keep working together to put our country first and fulfill our Commitment to America.”