EVIL: Hamas Urges Palistinians to Stay in Northern Gaza Despite IDF Evacuation Notice, Calling it “Fake Propaganda”

Hamas has urged Palestinians to ignore the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) urgent evacuation notice for civilians in northern Gaza, labeling it as “fake propaganda.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the IDF warned the United Nations and Palestinians living north of Wadi Gaza to move to the southern part of the Gaza Strip within the next 24 hours.

The following is the IDF announcement sent to civilians of Gaza City:

The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety.

You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made. Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel. Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians. Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields. In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.

More than 1 million Palestinians reside in the area north of Wadi Gaza. The sudden warning from the Israeli authorities could be a precursor to an imminent ground operation by the IDF.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told Axios that a mass evacuation of 1.1 million people could never happen without catastrophic humanitarian implications. The already unfortunate situation, he warned, might become catastrophic if the order is not rescinded.

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences. The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

In a statement released by Hamas officials in Gaza, it stated that the warning from the IDF is “fake propaganda” and urged citizens not to fall for it.

“The warning to the residents of Gaza to relocate is false propaganda and we urge our citizens not to follow it,” the urgent warning from Hamas read.

BREAKING – GAZA MEDIA CALLS ISRAELI REQUEST FOR CITIZENS TO EVACUATE: ‘FALSE PROPAGANDA’ Minutes ago, Israel requested the UN to inform Gaza residents in the North to evacuate to the South. The UN quickly responded, urging Israel to revoke this request, to prevent severe… pic.twitter.com/D7VCVn5FkK — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2023

These evil people really wanted the civilian to stay and die. The IDF has stated that Hamas deliberately hides military targets in residential buildings and civilian areas, even using children as human shields.

Hamas understands that it must present itself as the victor and victim in their war against Israel. They want more Palestinians to die to further their cause.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hamas terrorists told the Gaza residents not to evacuate from areas about to be targeted by airstrikes despite a warning from Netanyahu to evacuate immediately.

MEMRI reported: