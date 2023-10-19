“Devil Comet” 3x The Size of Mount Everest Makes Way to Earth

A comet three times the size of Mount Everest is heading toward the earth according to astronomers.

Pons-Brooks which has been deemed as the “devil comet” due to its horns exploded on October 5th and is now on trajectory towards the Earth.

There’s no need to worry, however, because the comet is not expected to hit the Earth but will be visible to some parts of Earth between April and June of next year.

Pons-Brooks is a dry-volcanic comet which means its basically a cold volcano that constantly releases icy debris all throughout the solar system.

Per The New York Post:

As if things didn’t seem apocalyptic enough already, scientists reported that a “horned” comet three times bigger than Mount Everest exploded and is hurtling toward Earth. The blast originated on Oct. 5 from 12P/Pons-Brooks a cryovolcanic — or cold volcano — comet that measures a colossal 18.6 miles in diameter, or the size of a small city, Live Science reported. For reference, Mount Everest, the highest mountain on Earth, is 29,029 feet high — or about 5.5 miles. This marked the second time this interstellar ice cube erupted in the last four months, with the last celestial event occurring in July, the Science Times reported.

Astronomers believe the closest the comet will reach towards earth is 144 million miles so there’s no need to worry for now.