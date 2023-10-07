DEVELOPING: Hunter Biden’s Defense Lawyer Abruptly Quits

An attorney representing Hunter Biden in his gun charge case brought by Special Counsel David Weiss abruptly quit on Friday.

Richard Jones filed paperwork to withdraw from Hunter’s case on Friday just days after Hunter Biden arrived to the federal courthouse in Delaware for his arraignment on felony gun charges.

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges last month.

Biden was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs. He is facing up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hunter Biden was charged with “one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.” ABC News reported.

Special Counsel Dave Weiss indicted Hunter Biden after the sweetheart plea deal fell apart in August.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to all three charges on Tuesday.

“Mr. Biden has been advised of, and consents to, our withdrawal,” Jones said in his filing.

FOX News reported:

Last month’s gun-related charges aren’t the end of Hunter Biden’s legal problems. Weiss previously withdrew Hunter’s tax-related charges in Delaware and said the venue for the offenses are either in California or DC.

Prosecutors say the venue for Hunter Biden’s tax-related charges lies either in California or DC, not Delaware.

“Venue for these offenses does not lie in Delaware. Rather, venue for these offenses and any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia. The information was filed in this District because the parties had previously agreed that the Defendant would waive any challenge to venue and plead guilty in this District. However, during the July 26, 2023, hearing that the Court set on this matter, the Defendant pled not guilty. Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” the filing said.

This isn’t the first time a lawyer representing Hunter Biden abruptly quit.

In 2019, Hunter Biden blew off a court hearing in Arkansas over his child support payments to his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

Dustin McDaniel, an attorney for Hunter Biden abruptly quit in the Batesville, Arkansas courtroom after Hunter was a no-show!

Who is paying for Hunter Biden’s team of super lawyers that are costing him close to $1 million a month according to some estimates?