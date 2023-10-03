Reporters Shout at Hunter Biden as He Arrives to Federal Courthouse For His Arraignment on Felony Gun Charges – PLEADS NOT GUILTY (VIDEO)

Update: Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

“After twenty-five minutes of discussion, Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, entered the plea on his behalf. Lowell said the defense would be making a number of motions in a case that the president’s son had months ago hoped to put behind him, including on the constitutionality of the charge related to his purchase of a handgun. Lowell also said to expect a request for an evidentiary hearing ahead of the Nov. 3 motions deadline set by the judge.” NBC News reported.

Hunter Biden on Tuesday arrived at the federal courthouse in Delaware for his arraignment on felony gun charges.

Hunter’s team of super lawyers walked into the courthouse with him. Who is paying for Hunter’s legal bills?

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges last month.

Biden was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

“Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years,” NBC News reported.

Hunter Biden was charged with “one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.” ABC News reported.

Special Counsel Dave Weiss indicted Hunter Biden after the sweetheart plea deal fell apart in August.

Hunter Biden ignored reporters as he walked into the courthouse.

BREAKING – WHAT OUTCOME DO YOU EXPECT? Hunter Biden has just arrived at the federal courthouse in Delaware for his arraignment on felony gun charges. WATCHpic.twitter.com/lpM9Fa8uec — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 3, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that his then-lover and deceased brother’s widow tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

And on the next day, we provided additional text messages from Hunter Biden that were devastating.

In a long text that Hunter sent to a family friend, Hunter exposed all that was going on with him and his family. (See also the Illustrated Primer)

TGP shared texts where Hunter comes across as borderline crazy. Hunter shared that his dead brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, whom he had an affair with, threw his gun away and the police, FBI and Secret Service got involved. Hallie claimed she did this because she was afraid Hunter would harm himself or the kids!

Below is the text TGP previously provided:

Last month’s gun-related charges aren’t the end of Hunter Biden’s legal problems. Weiss previously withdrew Hunter’s tax-related charges in Delaware and said the venue for the offenses are either in California or DC.

Prosecutors say the venue for Hunter Biden’s tax-related charges lies either in California or DC, not Delaware.

“Venue for these offenses does not lie in Delaware. Rather, venue for these offenses and any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia. The information was filed in this District because the parties had previously agreed that the Defendant would waive any challenge to venue and plead guilty in this District. However, during the July 26, 2023, hearing that the Court set on this matter, the Defendant pled not guilty. Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” the filing said.