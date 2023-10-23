DeSantis’ Support Plummets to Just EIGHT PERCENT in Latest Poll

Despite the best efforts of the Never Trump wing of the Republican Party, support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has plummeted to just eight percent in a new poll.

The latest Emerson College Polling Center survey found both DeSantis and neoconservative icon Nikki Haley are sitting at this single-digit mark. No candidates other than former President Donald Trump have reached double-digits nationally.

Before announcing his candidacy, DeSantis was expected to become a formidable opponent to Trump — but the support just never materialized.

The pollsters also found that Trump has gained increasing support from voters under age 30 in a hypothetical match-up with Joe Biden, according to a report from Forbes. The Republican frontrunner is currently sitting at 45 percent support in the demographic, compared to the president’s 43 percent.

“While the poll reflects voters under 30 breaking for Biden by significant margins in 2020, 45% of voters under 30 support Trump in 2024 in this survey while 43% support Biden,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said. “These voters are most likely to be undecided among all age groups, at 12%. Even with progressive candidate Bernie Sanders on the ballot, the election is statistically similar among this group, 45% supporting Sanders and 42% Trump. The impact of Trump on younger voters is better seen in the Romney v. Biden ballot test where Biden leads 50% to 24% among voters under 30, more reflective of Biden’s 2020 support.”

The economy remains the top issue, with 35 percent citing it as their priority in the next election.

When asked who they believe is at fault for the state of the economy, 58 percent said Biden is responsible, compared to 28 percent that believe Trump is responsible. Fourteen percent of voters said that they are unsure.

“Concern for immigration as the most important issue facing the nation has increased six points in the past month, from 10% to 16%. Issues that follow include ‘threats to democracy’ (13%), healthcare (9%), crime (8%), and education (7%),” the pollsters report.

“While concern over immigration has grown across all regions of the country since September, Northeastern voters rank the issue highest, with 19% naming it the most important issue facing the country,” Matt Taglia, Senior Director of Emerson College Polling, said. “Among all voters who say immigration is their top issue, 79% plan to support Trump in the Presidential election, and just 14% support Biden.”