Democrat Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to Headline CPAC Vegas Event

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will headline a Conservative Political Action Conference event in Las Vegas later this month.

Kennedy is running as a Democrat now but is expected to announce a change to independent next week.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a unique voice in advocating for the defunding of the weaponized bureaucracy and ensuring the constitutional right of medical freedom,” CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement.

Schlapp continued, “Kennedy joining such an important event is a reflection of the splintering of the left-wing coalition that has gone full woke Marxist to the point that traditional liberals don’t feel welcome anymore.”

Other speakers at the event include Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Kari Lake, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“We are also honored to have Vivek Ramaswamy — a true patriot and rising star fighting for the values of life and liberty for every American,” Schlapp said of the entrepreneur. “Ramaswamy has made a massive impact on the political scene in a short amount of time. He comes from the world of business and is willing to courageously fight the woke agenda of corporate America.”

RFK Jr. is the son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

According to his campaign website, “Although today he criticizes the Democratic establishment for its abandonment of core Democratic values like peace and the First Amendment, Bobby Kennedy has long been an active supporter of Democratic candidates and leaders, endorsing and campaigning for Al Gore, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. In 2005, he authored a book entitled ‘Crimes Against Nature: How George W Bush and his Corporate Pals are Plundering the Country and Hijacking our Democracy.’ Bobby was also an early and vocal critic of President Bush’s decision to invade Iraq and the U.S. enhanced interrogation program at Guantanamo Bay and around the world.”

“Bobby has been a devoted supporter of union rights, going on hunger strike with United Farm Workers and serving as a pall-bearer during the funeral of Cesar Chavez. Bobby has consistently argued that those who work hard in the United States should be able to afford a good life.”