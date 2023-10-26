Democrat Israel-Hating Squad Members Refuse to Condemn Barbaric Hamas Attack on Israel that Left 1,400 Jews Dead

Nine House Democrats refused to support legislation condemning the slaughter of 1,400 Jews on October 7, 2023.

The Democrats include eight anti-American Jew-hating squad members: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Cori Bush, D-Mo.

They were joined by three others: Reps. André Carson, D-Ind., Al Green, D-Texas, and Delia Ramirez, D-Ill. – Rep. Carson is a Muslim representing Indiana.

Here is the legislation, HR 771

Hamas murdered 1,400 Jews in Israel during their Oct. 7 surprise attack on civilian communities in southern Isreal including 33 Americans.

Over 300 kids and young adults were slaughtered at the Nova music festival when Hamas flew in paragliders and shot them dead at a concert.

Hamas bragged about slaughtering the Jewish kids.

These 10 Democrats refuse to condemn this slaughter of kids, women, and young adults at a concert.

This is today’s Democrat Party.