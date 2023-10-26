Democrat Israel-Hating Squad Members Refuse to Condemn Barbaric Hamas Attack on Israel that Left 1,400 Jews Dead

by

Nine House Democrats refused to support legislation condemning the slaughter of 1,400 Jews on October 7, 2023.

The Democrats include eight anti-American Jew-hating squad members: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Cori Bush, D-Mo.

They were joined by three others: Reps. André Carson, D-Ind., Al Green, D-Texas, and Delia Ramirez, D-Ill. – Rep. Carson is a Muslim representing Indiana.

Here is the legislation, HR 771

View Fullscreen

Hamas murdered 1,400 Jews in Israel during their Oct. 7 surprise attack on civilian communities in southern Isreal including 33 Americans.

Over 300 kids and young adults were slaughtered at the Nova music festival when Hamas flew in paragliders and shot them dead at a concert.

Hamas bragged about slaughtering the Jewish kids.

Hamas Brags and Posts Photo of the Paragliders They Used to Breach Israeli Border and Murder and Kidnap Innocent Kids at Rave Party

These 10 Democrats refuse to condemn this slaughter of kids, women, and young adults at a concert.

This is today’s Democrat Party.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.