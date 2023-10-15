CNN’s Jake Tapper Grills NatSec Advisor Jake Sullivan: “It Doesn’t Seem Like Saving the Hostages Are a Priority Right Now” (VIDEO)

When CNN’s Jake Tapper starts to sound like a conservative, you know the Biden Regime must really be messing up.

Jake Tapper grilled National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Sunday morning about the Americans who are being held hostage in Gaza.

“Is rescuing the hostages a priority at all? I mean, Israeli news media, like Haaretz, they say it doesn’t seem like it at all. And frankly, Jake, if my kids were being held hostage in Gaza, and as you know there are Americans being held hostage in Gaza right now. I’d want you to send in the Navy SEALs. What’s the conversation like in the White House about the US conducting any sort of operations in order to save Americans being held hostage in Gaza?” “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper said to Sullivan.

Jake Sullivan replied, “Well the President has been clear that he has no higher priority than getting Americans back safe..”

Jake Tapper pushed back: “The Israelis are bombing the crap out of Gaza. It doesn’t seem like saving the hostages are a priority at all right now.”

Watch:

Actions speak louder than words. It appears that Jake Tapper actually got something right. The Biden Regime really does not care about American Hostages. Jake Sullivan’s incompetent responses make it even more clear how little our Federal Government cares about its citizens.

The proof is in the money trail as well. Earlier this month, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden regime gave Iran $6 Billion. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken even admitted of Iran’s tendency to use money to fund terrorism. Then why would they fund them? The Biden regime hates America, that’s why.

With a straight face, Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted to funding terrorism during an interview with NBC News.

Blinken, who previously endorsed a $6 billion financial package for Iran alongside President Biden, has now openly admitted that Iran has “unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism.”

This admission comes after NBC’s Kristen Welker questioned the fungibility of money, suggesting that Iran could be using other funds to support attacks.

Blinkin admitted that Iran has consistently used its funds to support terrorism and groups like Hamas.