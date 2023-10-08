SHOCKER: Antony Blinken Who Agreed to Give $6 Billion to Iran Now Admits, “Iran Has Unfortunately Always Used and Focused its Funds on Supporting Terrorism”

With a straight face, Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted to funding terrorism during an interview with NBC News.

Blinken, who previously endorsed a $6 billion financial package for Iran alongside President Biden, has now openly admitted that Iran has “unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism.”

This admission comes after NBC’s Kristen Welker questioned the fungibility of money, suggesting that Iran could be using other funds to support attacks.

Blinkin admitted that Iran has consistently used its funds to support terrorism and groups like Hamas.

On the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.

Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.

Biden regime lackey John Hudson reported the news at The Washington Post.

The Biden administration has issued a waiver for banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said. As a part of the arrangement, the administration will release five Iranian citizens detained in the United States.

Congress was notified of the move on Monday, and it’s likely to come as a relief to U.S. prisoners’ families and supporters, many of whom have waited several years for the return of the detainees. It also is expected to come under harsh criticism from Republicans in Congress opposed to any agreement that allows for the release of frozen Iranian funds, money that is being transferred from South Korea to Qatar and limited for the purchase of humanitarian goods like food or medicine.

The deal marks a major breakthrough for the longtime adversaries who remain at loggerheads over a range of issues, including the rapid expansion of Tehran’s nuclear program, its ongoing military support for Russia and Iran’s harsh crackdown on dissent.

Three weeks ago, The Gateway Pundit predicted Iran would use the cash to fund their military and regional ambitions.

We were right. Iran’s Islamist proxy Hamas fired over 5,000 missiles into Israel in a surprise Sabbath attack.

Trump called it three weeks ago.

“Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World. This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America. He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th. To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe. I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime!” Trump wrote on September 11.

The Israeli defense officials reported that Iran supplies weapons and intelligence to Hamas, Hezbollah, and another terrorist group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.