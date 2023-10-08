“Brings to Mind Reeducation Camps” – RFK Jr. Blasts Hillary Clinton’s Call For “Formal Deprogramming” of Trump Supporters

RFK Jr. blasted Hillary Clinton over her disturbing call to formally deprogram Trump Supporters. The wicked Democrat thought leader was on CNN Friday spewing her venom once again.

The Gateway Pundit Reported on Friday about Hillary Clinton and her psychotic views of Trump supporters.

Another gross display by the eternally bitter Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton sat down with Christiane Amanpour this week. The failed 2016 presidential candidate told Amanpour that Trump supporters need some sort of “formal reprogramming.”

Hillary even suggested “reeducation” for Trump supporters.

Watch:

NEW: Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton calls Trump supporters “cult members” and says they need to be “formally deprogrammed.” And she wonders why she lost in 2016. “He's only in it for himself. He's now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions.… pic.twitter.com/zFw67jqzyg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2023

On Saturday, RFK Jr. blasted Hillary and said that her comments reminded him of what communist regimes did to their people. He said with the partisan divide widening, they don’t just see a difference of opinion, but instead are declared to be “mentally and morally ill.”

It is that the partisan divide has widened to the point where one side sees the other as not just wrong in their political opinions, but mentally and morally ill. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 7, 2023

RFK went on to say that once you believe those things, you can go to any extreme to defeat your opponent. He also said, “that is contrary to the spirit of democracy. Democracy requires a broad sense of civic inclusion. Democracy is the ‘rule of the people.’ But if we are at each other’s throats, there is no ‘the people.’ ”