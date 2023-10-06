Here We Go: Hillary Clinton Calls for “Formal Deprogramming” of Strong Trump Supporters (VIDEO)

Another gross display by eternally bitter Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton sat down with Christiane Amanpour this week. The failed 2016 presidential candidate told Amanpour that Trump supporters need some sort of “formal reprogramming.”

Hillary even suggested “reeducation” for Trump supporters.

Hillary Clinton: We always had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things gun control and climate change and the economy and taxes. But there wasn’t this little tale of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him? You know, because at some know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.

Once again, this continued assault on Trump supporters and conservatives in America today is only possible because of the weakness of Republican leadership.

We will either stand up to the Marxists or we will live under the Marxists.

Notice that Amanpour does not even flinch with this shocking, tyrannical pronouncement by Hillary.

Charles Payne weighed in on this latest verbal assault by Hillary.