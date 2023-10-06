Here We Go: Hillary Clinton Calls for “Formal Deprogramming” of Strong Trump Supporters (VIDEO)

by

Another gross display by eternally bitter Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton sat down with Christiane Amanpour this week.  The failed 2016 presidential candidate told Amanpour that Trump supporters need some sort of “formal reprogramming.”

Hillary even suggested “reeducation” for Trump supporters.

Hillary Clinton: We always had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things gun control and climate change and the economy and taxes. But there wasn’t this little tale of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him? You know, because at some know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.

Once again, this continued assault on Trump supporters and conservatives in America today is only possible because of the weakness of Republican leadership.

We will either stand up to the Marxists or we will live under the Marxists.

Notice that Amanpour does not even flinch with this shocking, tyrannical pronouncement by Hillary.

Charles Payne weighed in on this latest verbal assault by Hillary.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.