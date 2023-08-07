MUST WATCH: Pres. Trump Amplifies Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes’ Claims in Truth Social Post – Suggests Space Force Has Evidence of 2020 Election Fraud: “Trump Knew if He Presented Any of the Goods Early On, We’d Have a CIVIL WAR”

In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, former President Donald Trump praised the analysis and comments made by Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes during a recent interview.

Halper-Hayes, a former Global Vice President of Republicans Overseas UK, made headlines with her statements during an appearance with a British morning news show, Breakfast with Stephen and Ellie, last Thursday.

Halper-Hayes pushed back against the widely held belief that Trump’s case is based solely on political conspiracy theories, arguing that there are significant questions about election integrity that require attention. She further contended that the current indictment has inadvertently given Trump a platform to present his case and expose possible election irregularities.

During the interview, Halper-Hayes claimed to be part of a Department of Defense (DoD) Task Force, asserting that Space Force had evidence proving the fraudulent nature of the 2020 election. Of course, The Gateway Pundit can neither confirm nor deny these allegations at this time.

According to Halper-Hayes, Trump had chosen not to disclose such evidence early to prevent civil unrest, believing it could lead to a civil war.

“I sit on a task force at the Department of Defense, and the thing is, they’ve got the goods. They’ve got the goods. And Trump knew that if he presented any of the goods early on, we’d have a civil war, that he really felt that the people needed to see how bad it could get,” said Halper-Hayes.

“See, the thing is, think about Edward Snowden and all the information he had. Think about the fact that our military, our Department of Defense Space Force, if you think that they don’t have the actual real results from the election, then you’re fooling yourself,” said Halper-Hayes.

The United States Space Force (USSF) is a branch of the U.S. military that was established by the Trump administration. Its creation was officially enacted by the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 on December 20, 2019.

Its mission is to organize, train, and equip space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.

Dr. Halper-Hayes further delved into Executive Order 13848,” enacted by Trump on September 12, 2018, arguing that it was designed to combat foreign interference in U.S. elections, with a focus on the 2020 elections.

“Now, let me say something about this 2020 election, is that Biden is the legitimate president, but he’s the legitimate president of what is now the bankrupt US. Corporation and that was a treaty in 1871,” said Halper-Hayes.

The Treaty of 1871, also known as the Treaty of Washington, was an agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom. The two nations were aiming to settle disputes that had lingered since the American Civil War.

She continued, “Well, on September 12, 2018, Trump created an executive order. Within that, he outlined in future elections any kind of foreign or domestic interference specifically for the 2020 election. So we say, how did he know some of these things were going to happen? Election integrity on both sides of the aisle is tough. It’s really tough. But what this has done is it opened the door for Trump to present his case.”

Halper-Hayes also suggested that Trump had signaled his intent to dissolve the U.S. corporation and return the country to its original state as a Republic during a meeting with the Queen of England. She claimed that this move led to a substantial transfer of gold from the Vatican Bank.

Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes said:

“They made fun of him because they assumed he broke protocol and walked in front of the Queen. No, if you go back and look at it, you will see he looked at her. She gave a wave with her hand. He proceeded, she took a couple of steps, he stopped, and he waited for her to join. “That was an optic to tell us that he then was going to bankrupt the US corporation because it was the Vatican, the Crown, and the US that was part of since 1871. And we were giving you our tax dollars. We were paying back, forget this Tea Party, and without taxation, without representation, we owed you a lot of money because you helped us in the civil war. “And so that is what Trump… he told the queen, I’m ending this. We’re dissolving this corporation. We’re going to go back to being a Republic, and we’ll all be separate. The Pope wasn’t happy. You should find a picture of him visiting the Pope. It took 650 planes to remove our gold from the Vatican Bank.”

Host Stephen Dixon then responded, “I’m not very happy about it, Jan, to be perfectly honest. We could do with your money at the minute. Keep it flowing, I say.”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump quietly backed Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes’ claims in a Truth Social post.

“Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes is fantastic. Everyone has got to watch her interview on election fraud with the poor sap who got taken apart by her. Thank you Don Jr. for putting this masterpiece out for the public to see. WITCH HUNT!” Trump wrote.

Former National Security Advisor of the United States Mike Flynn responded to Trump’s Truth Social post, saying, “Such a clear presentation of what we’re facing and what will likely happen… #MAGA Our “Freedom must be guarded.”

WATCH the video courtesy of Citizen Kane News: