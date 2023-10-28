BREAKING: Robert Card, Suspect in Lewiston Maine Mass Shooting, Found Dead

Robert Card, the man wanted for the deadly mass shooting that resulted in 18 tragic deaths and left 13 others injured, has been found dead. Maine Dept of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck confirmed during the press conference that Card died with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Maine’s Senator Angus King has confirmed to CBS13 that the remains of the alleged murderer, Robert Card, have been located.

Maine State Police scheduled a press briefing for 10 p.m. earlier and another one for tomorrow morning, 10 a.m.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) released the following statement:

“Tonight, Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to the brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer. “When President Biden called me this evening to tell me the perpetrator of the heinous attacks in Lewiston had been found, we both expressed our profound appreciation for the courage and determination of these brave men and women. “I want to also thank Governor Mills for her steadfast leadership, the health care workers who cared for the victims, the city officials who have worked tirelessly, and the people of Maine who came together in the wake of this attack. “To the families who lost loved ones and to those injured by this attack, I know that no words can diminish the shock, pain, and justifiable anger you feel. It is my hope that you will find solace and strength in knowing that you are in the hearts of people throughout Maine and across the nation.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Card, 40, has been the subject of a manhunt ever since Wednesday evening, when shots rang out at two locations in Lewiston, Maine. Eighteen people were killed and 13 were wounded.

A search of Card’s home turned up a note, NBC News reported, citing senior law enforcement officials.

The contents of the note were not released, but NBC reported that investigators are trying to determine what it means and how it could be used to find Card.

On Thursday evening, FBI agents and other officers surrounded a home where several of Card’s relatives live in Bowdoin, the Post reported. The officers demanded entry into the home as a helicopter circled overhead.

According to CBS News, “federal agents armed with a search warrant surrounded a home in Bowdoin, shouting “FBI, open the door!” Investigators were looking for Card and or any evidence he might have left behind. Inside his home, agents found the suicide note. Sources say it was addressed to his son.”

“Davis says, if Card left a suicide note and is contemplating ending his own life, there is a possibility that he may be near the river. Also, at this time of year, with leaves falling from trees, locating Card in the woods, if he went in that direction would be very challenging,” the outlet added.

On Wednesday night, Card opened fire at both a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine. The horrific event resulted in at least 18 fatalities and left 13 or more injured.

Robert Card, born on April 4, 1983, was last known to be operating a white 2013 Subaru Outback with a black bumper, registered in Maine under the plate 9246PD. His last known address is 941 Meadow Road, Bowdoin, Maine.

Card, a trained firearms instructor, is believed to be affiliated with the Army Reserve, stationed out of Saco, Maine. What makes the situation even more disquieting is that law enforcement officials have revealed that Card had recently reported experiencing mental health issues, including hearing voices and making threats to carry out a shooting at the National Guard Base in Saco.

Even more concerning is the fact that Card had been committed to a mental health facility for a fortnight in the summer of 2023, after which he was released.

This story has been updated with additional information.