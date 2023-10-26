UPDATE: Breaking: At Least 18 Dead, 13 Injured in Active Shooter Attack in Lewiston, Maine

Update: We have revised this article to reflect updated information regarding the number of fatalities and injuries in the mass shooting incident. According to Maine Gov. Janet Mills, 18 people died, and 13 people were injured during the tragic incident. The shooter is still at large as of Thursday morning. Earlier reports of a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Lewiston were unfounded.

Video of Gov. Mills followed with police timeline:

BREAKING: The death toll in the Lewiston, Maine, shootings is now at least 18 people, and at least 13 are injured, Gov. Janet Mills said. https://t.co/q9QqpmY70n pic.twitter.com/eyR3USKJ2H — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2023

Maine State Police Chief William Ross gives timeline in Lewiston shootings that left at least 18 dead https://t.co/q9QqpmY70n pic.twitter.com/Fz5g3P50iG — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 26, 2023

Police in Lewiston, Maine are asking residents to shelter in place as an active shooter has targeted at least two locations in the city.

CNN reported around 9 p.m. EDT that at least sixteen people are dead and fifty to sixty wounded:

At least 16 people are dead in multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night, according to multiple law enforcement sources. At least 50 to 60 people are injured in the incidents, though it’s unclear how many are injured due to gunfire, the sources told CNN.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported a timeline of the shootings (excerpt):

Police, fire and rescue personnel descended on Sparetime Recreation on Mollison Way about 7:15 p.m. after a report of an active shooter. Shortly after, reports came in that there was another shooting at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street. Lewiston public information officer Derrick St. Laurent told the Sun Journal at about 8:15 p.m. that another shooting was reported at the Walmart Distribution Center on Alfred A Plourde Parkway. ,,,It wasn’t clear as of 9:30 p.m. how many victims there were, or how many had been transported to area hospitals. Dozens of stretchers and medical staff were lined up at the Emergency Department entrance at CMMC. Just before 9 p.m. as reports continued to emerge about a possible fourth shooting site, the city was eerily quiet. Just an hour earlier, dozens of sirens could be heard streaming throughout the city. The city’s Emergency Alert system activated just after 8 p.m., indicating an “active shooter is located in Lewiston,” and advised people to shelter in place.

Photos and Statement by the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office:

“***Suspect for identification *** email responses to disp[email protected] or reply on Facebook messenger.

Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large.”

Statement by Maine State Police, “There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911. Updates to follow.”

There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/RrGMG6AvSI — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 26, 2023

Earlier, RawsAlerts reported at least 16 injured: “Currently, numerous emergency personnel and other authorities are responding to an active shooter in Lewiston, Maine. Reports indicate that at least 16 people, possibly more, have been shot and injured. It is unclear if there are any fatalities. The shooter has been firing at multiple locations, and an emergency alert has been issued, asking people to avoid the area and shelter in place as the suspect is still at large. This is a developing situation”

News Center Maine reported “multiple people” injured” (excerpt):

Lewiston Police Department Lt. Derrick St. Laurent told NEWS CENTER Maine shootings happened at Sparetime Recreation and Schemengees, and multiple people have reportedly been injured.

WMTW-TV reports two recreation spots were attacked (excerpt):

Maine State Police confirm there is an active shooter situation, adding they are investigating two locations in Lewiston. Officials have identified the two locations as Spare Time Bowling Alley on Mollison Way and Schmeges Pool Hall (aka Schemengees Bar and Grille Restauant), on Lincoln Street.

Governor Janet Mills (D) issued a statement Wednesday night: “I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials.”

Video report by WMTW-TV:

Update: Lewiston Police released new photos of the shooter:

Police also released a photo of the vehicle they believe to be involved in at least one of the shootings: