BREAKING: Joe Biden Trips and Almost Falls on His Face as He Takes Stage in Philly (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Philadelphia to participate in a tour of Tioga Marine Terminal.

Biden will tout his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” and take credit for creating “good-paying union jobs.”

He appeared to be lost as he arrived for the tour. Biden twirled around in a circle.

Biden tripped and almost fell on his face as he took the stage in Philly. The crowd cheered after Biden caught himself.

Secret Service agents were ready to spring into action as Biden tripped twice in a row.

WATCH:

Biden almost wipes out as he takes the stage in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/WYaL1btgiA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2023

Last month Joe Biden nearly tripped as he exited Air Force One after he landed in Wayne County, Michigan.

He almost fell down the stairs shortly after a new report revealed there is a secret mission to prevent Joe Biden from falling down.

According to a new report by Axios, White House insiders are secretly working to prevent feeble Joe Biden from falling down.

BREAKING: Joe Biden almost falls down the stairs hours after Axios publishes the piece “Biden team’s don’t-let-him-trip mission” pic.twitter.com/f4hbeoFSGR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2023

Via Axios:

Biden’s balance difficulties are likely the result of what his physician has diagnosed as “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis.”

Biden works out many mornings with physical therapist Drew Contreras, who also worked with former President Obama.

Biden’s doctor has recommended exercises for balance, which he called “proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.”

What the maneuvers entail is unclear.

“I have never heard the term ‘proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.’ It is not a clinical term in standard use,” said Professor James Gordon, associate dean and chair of the Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy at the University of Southern California.

Biden is almost 81 years old. He keeps falling down and the Democrats are rallying around his 2024 reelection campaign.