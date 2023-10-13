BREAKING: Jim Jordan Wins GOP Nomination for Speaker

Jim Jordan has been officially nominated as the Republican’s choice for Speaker, beating out Steve Scalise ally Austin Scott of Georgia.

BREAKING … JORDAN WINS … Working to confirm vote total. But what i’ve heard is VERY low for Jordan. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 13, 2023

It was not a massive margin, though. The total was 124-81.

BREAKING … JORDAN – 124

SCOTT – 81 Jordan picked up just 25 votes. Scott, who didn’t campaign for the job and got in minutes before the race, got 81 votes. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 13, 2023

Cristina Laila previously reported that Jim Jordan entered the race for Speaker today. She also reported that Scott launched a last minute challenge to stop him.

Jordan will now face off against Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) provided he can garner enough support. The Hill notes this could prove a challenge, however.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chair of the House Armed Services Committee, is among a number of RINOs who remain strongly opposed to Jordan as Speaker. He told reporters Friday that there was nothing that Jordan could do to win him over.

In fact, he may have approximately 65 problems. The House GOP held a second vote to ask members if they will support Jordan on the House floor.

He “won” the vote by 152-55 margin. This is 65 votes short of a total to prevail.

BREAKING — JIM JORDAN wins validation vote 152-55 WAY short of a total to be in a position to go to the floor. He's 65 votes short of 217. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 13, 2023

While nothing is impossible, Jordan certainly faces a steep climb and lots of skepticism from stubborn RINOS.

Conservative strategist Greg Price proposes an interesting strategy: take the vote to floor anyway to force these anonymous RINOs to vote down Jordan publicly. Certainly is much easier to act tough behind closed doors.

BREAKING: In a second secret ballot on whether Republican members would support @Jim_Jordan for Speaker on the floor, the vote was 152-55. Now take it to the floor and let those 55 vote in public on whether they want a good conservative as Speaker. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2023

I'm sure the reason many of these people are voting against Jordan is because it's being held behind closed doors. Most of these people want to talk conservative in public while hiding who they really are. To the floor! — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2023

