BREAKING: Jim Jordan Wins GOP Nomination for Speaker

by

Jim Jordan has been officially nominated as the Republican’s choice for Speaker, beating out Steve Scalise ally Austin Scott of Georgia.

It was not a massive margin, though. The total was 124-81.

Cristina Laila previously reported that Jim Jordan entered the race for Speaker today. She also reported that Scott launched a last minute challenge to stop him.

Jordan will now face off against Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) provided he can garner enough support. The Hill notes this could prove a challenge, however.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chair of the House Armed Services Committee, is among a number of RINOs who remain strongly opposed to Jordan as Speaker. He told reporters Friday that there was nothing that Jordan could do to win him over.

In fact, he may have approximately 65 problems. The House GOP held a second vote to ask members if they will support Jordan on the House floor.

He “won” the vote by 152-55 margin. This is 65 votes short of a total to prevail.

While nothing is impossible, Jordan certainly faces a steep climb and lots of skepticism from stubborn RINOS.

Conservative strategist Greg Price proposes an interesting strategy: take the vote to floor anyway to force these anonymous RINOs to vote down Jordan publicly. Certainly is much easier to act tough behind closed doors.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.