HERE WE GO: GOP Rep. Austin Scott Files to be House Speaker to Stop Jim Jordan

GOP Rep. Austin Scott (GA) filed to be House Speaker on Friday after Jim Jordan re-entered the race.

217 votes are needed to win the gavel and secure the speakership.

“I have filed to be Speaker of the House. We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people.” Rep. Austin Scott said on Friday afternoon.

Austin Scott is another Paul Ryan RINO.

Earlier Friday it was reported House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) re-entered the race for House Speaker again after Steve Scalise dropped out Thursday night.

Scalise dropped out of the race late Thursday night after he was unable to garner enough support for a full House vote.

Congressman Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee endorsed Jim Jordan Friday morning.

“I believe Jim Jordan is the person who should lead us. The House Republican Majority is the last best chance to stop Biden and the anti-American liberals who are dragging this country down. We must unite behind one leader with the integrity, the ability and the vision to lead us. I believe Jim Jordan is that leader and I ask my colleagues to join me now,” Hudson said in a statement.

Rep. Austin is not running to be House Speaker. He is running to stop Jim Jordan.

