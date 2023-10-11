BREAKING: Israelis Report Armored Vehicles Approaching Border from Jordan – Convoys of Muslim Women and Children Evacuate from West Bank

Frontline News has reporters on the ground in Israel near the border with Jordan in the West Bank.

On Tuesday, Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine on Friday. Mashal emphasized the need for Muslims to sacrifice and carry Jihad, including the willingness to offer their blood and souls to advance the Palestinian cause.

Now Israelis in Samaria in the West Bank are reporting armored vehicles approaching the border from Jordan.

Confirmed reports of Jordanian armored personnel carriers approaching Israel’s border pic.twitter.com/uXCPAAYESt — Yudi Sherman (@ShermanShock) October 11, 2023

There are also reports busloads of women and children evacuating Samaria.

Frontline News reported:

Convoys of Muslim women and children were spotted traveling to Jordan Wednesday from Samaria, raising concerns from the area’s residents about an impending attack. Israelis remain on high alert after Saturday’s attack in which Muslim forces invaded the country from Gaza, massacring over a thousand Jews and taking dozens back to the Gaza Strip as hostages. Though Israel has yet to follow through on its promises to exact a “merciless” retaliation, Hamas has called for more massacres this Friday. Khalid Mashal, one of Hamas’ founding members and leaders, urged Muslims around the world in a speech Wednesday “to show anger” and carry out a “global jihad.” Elhanan Friedlow, who lives in the Eastern Benjamin region, says residents have so far seen over 27 large taxi vans full of Muslim women and children approach the Allenby Bridge that connects Samaria with Jordan. Sources told Frontline News the convoy originated in the village of Al Mughayyir — 45 minutes north of Ramallah — and collected more passengers in the village of Duma before continuing its journey. Military sources stationed in Samaria say the convoy drove through fields to attempt to circumvent IDF checkpoints. But the convoy did run into a checkpoint, where IDF personnel confirmed that passengers were reportedly carrying plane tickets. Unconfirmed reports add, however, that Jordanian authorities have stopped the convoy at the border… …The sightings have sparked independent preparation among residents of Samaria’s Jewish cities, towns, and villages. Only some receive adequate military protection against surrounding Muslim villages and are frequently subject to violent attacks. With Israeli troops spread thin between fighting Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south, Israelis are even less hopeful for military protection.

Much more here.

** Check out Frontline News for updates on the explosive situation in Israel and Gaza.



Israeli West Bank Map (source)