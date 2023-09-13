WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Massive Group Of Illegal Aliens Marching Into Arizona

This is Joe Biden’s America.

A daily invasion of our Southern Border with no concern for our safety or sovereignty. Some may dismiss it as incompetence, but truthfully, it’s a deliberate plan to destroy the US and its citizens.

A video obtained by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows a massive group of illegal aliens crossing the US border through Lukeville, Arizona Tuesday night. Melugin said that according to his sources at Customs And Border Protection, the Border Patrol caught over 2,000 illegals in the Tucson area alone that day. Over 140 of them were from Senegal, and some others were from Ghana, Mauritania and Sudan.

NEW: Video from source shows a large group of migrants crossing illegally into Lukeville, AZ last night. Per CBP sources, yesterday, Border Patrol in this Tucson, AZ sector alone apprehended over 2,000 illegal immigrants from all over globe, including 148 from Senegal. Others… pic.twitter.com/6uCPXUbijW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 13, 2023

Earlier this month Fox News reported on smugglers taking illegals through remote desert areas in Arizona.

Border Patrol agents ordered the young Senegalese men to wait in the scant shade of desert scrub brush while they loaded a more vulnerable group of migrants — a family with three young children from India — into a white van for the short trip in triple-degree heat to a canopied field intake center. The migrants were among hundreds who have been trudging this summer in the scorching sun and through open storm gates in the border wall to U.S. soil, following a remote corridor in the sprawling Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument that’s among the most desolate and dangerous areas in the Arizona borderlands. Temperatures hit 118 degrees Fahrenheit just as smugglers abruptly began steering migrants from Africa and Asia here to request asylum. Suddenly, the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which oversees the area, in July became the busiest sector along the U.S-Mexico border for the first time since 2008. It’s seen migrants from faraway countries like Pakistan, China and Mauritania, where social media is drawing young people to the new route to the border that begins in Nicaragua. There are large numbers from Ecuador, Bangladesh and Egypt, as well as more traditional border crossers from Mexico and Central America. “Right now we are encountering people from all over the world,” said Border Patrol Deputy Chief Justin De La Torre, of the Tucson Sector. “It has been a real emergency here, a real trying situation.”

More than 7 million illegals have crossed over the border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

The Mexican Cartels are in charge thanks to Joe Biden and the Democrat party.

Ben Bergquam, host of Law and Border on Real America’s Voice was recently at the southern border in Yuma, Arizona to report on the invasion by illegals and drugs supplied by the cartel.

Bergquam posted a video to Twitter documenting a makeshift bridge that was built by the Mexican cartel to make illegal crossings easier.

“The cartel built a bridge from Mexico to the U.S., so illegals don’t have to get their feet wet walking across the river and Border Patrol, Secretary Mayorkas and Joe Biden are allowing it here in Yuma, Arizona,” Bergquam said.

“The Border Patrol knows it’s here and they allow it. They fly over this every single day in the helicopter…they let it stay and they let people keep coming,” he added.