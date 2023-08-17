Bill Barr Trashes Trump, Says Former Prez will be Convicted Before Next Summer (VIDEO)

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr trashed President Trump on Thursday during an interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

Barr said Trump’s conduct related to the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago is “egregious.”

President Trump has been indicted four times now.

Special Counsel Jack Smith hit Trump with two indictments – one for classified docs stored at Mar-a-Lago and a second related to January 6.

Jack Smith also hit Trump with a superseding indictment on the classified docs case.

I think the federal cases are legitimate. At the end of the day, at the core of this thing, he engaged in the case of the documents and outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it,” Barr said.

Barr continued, “He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents — He’s being prosecuted for obstruction to egregious instances are alleged. So, I think that’s a very simple case, and that should be tried. If the judge is anywhere competent, that can be concluded before the summer and the other case after the election.”

Barr said Trump “did cross the line.”

“It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line,” Barr told Neil Cavuto.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Bill Barr turned his head on Biden Crime Family corruption.

Bill Barr ignored Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell which was packed full of crimes committed by the Bidens.

Bill Barr looked the other way on Joe Biden’s secret email server.

Bill Barr refused to prosecute Joe Biden for his bribery schemes and multi-million internatinal influence peddling operation.

This is the real seditious conspiracy.