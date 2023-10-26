‘The Biggest Jan 6 Patriot Panel Ever’ LIVE Tonight at 7PM Est on Twitter Space

J6 advocates from across the nation will join detained J6 political prisoners, including Green Beret Jeremy Brown and Jake Lang, live on a Twitter space broadcast Thursday at 7 pm.

“One of the most important facets to the fight for the January 6 political prisoners’ freedom is public awareness,” Lang told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview. “We are teaming up with 20 incredible patriots to bring awareness to the immense struggle J6ers are facing in a two-tiered justice system.

“The theme of tonight’s star-studded panel will be all about J6 unity, solutions & action. I want you to be part of the action! Come listen LIVE tonight as we speak with leaders in the J6 community, activists, famous country music stars & MAGA podcasters!

“The action is palpable, and this will be the biggest January 6 Patriot Panel to date. Please head over to this link tonight at 7 PM EST. Get involved with this noble effort to bring freedom to our suffering patriots.”

Reporters and J6 advocates slated to attend tonight’s panel include Conservative Daily host Joe Oltmann, TGP reporters Alicia Powe and Cara Castronuova, Professor David Clements, country music artist Ryan Weaver, Patriot Mail Project founder Paula Calloway, talk show host Zak Paine and Freedom Square founder Chuck Barham a Mike Lykins.