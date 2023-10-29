Biden Uses Maine Shooting to Push Gun Control – But the Point He is Making No Longer Applies

Joe Biden is using the horrific shootings in Maine to push for greater gun control. This is no surprise because Democrats use every shooting to push for gun control.

What is notable is that Biden is using a line which no longer applies. Biden is asking ‘who the hell’ needs a high-capacity assault weapon?

There is a very simple answer to that question after what we just saw in Israel. People who were being dragged out of their homes by a hostile, invading force obviously needed high-capacity assault weapons.

Millions of Americans across the country know this, but our president apparently does not.

The Hill reported:

Biden asks ‘who the hell’ needs a high-capacity assault weapon after Maine shooting President Biden questioned the need for high-capacity magazines for assault weapons on Friday, amid calls for new gun control legislation after a mass shooting in Maine. “Who the hell needs an assault weapon that can hold, in some cases, up to 100 rounds?” Biden said at a campaign reception Friday evening. His comments come after a gunman killed at least 18 people and injured 13 more in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday evening, sparking renewed calls for gun control legislation and an assault weapons ban. The suspected gunman, Robert Card, was found dead late Friday after a massive manhunt. It is believed he used an assault-style weapon in the shooting. “I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe,” Biden said late Friday, after the suspected gunman was found. “Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community — and all Americans — deserve nothing less.”

Joe Biden should ask the families of the victims in Israel how they feel about this issue. One of the only reasons that Americans can’t imagine such a thing happening here is because so much of the country is armed.