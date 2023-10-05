Biden Regime’s SEC Sues Elon Musk in Their Baseless “Investigation” Over His Perfectly Lawful Purchase of X/Twitter – Musk Issues Response (VIDEO)

Is the Biden regime looking for a way to somehow reverse Elon Musk’s perfectly lawful purchase of X (formerly Twitter)? Today’s developing story reads as a fit of revenge.

Jim Hoft previously reported, the SEC has been baselessly investigating Musk’s purchase of X/Twitter since 2022. Now they are suing him and Musk is not happy.

CNBC reported that the Regime’s SEC has sued Musk because they subpoenaed him in September to show up in a San Francisco court and testify regarding his perfectly lawful purchase of X/Twitter. He did not show up likely assuming it was a trap.

This new lawsuit was filed in the same court. As Jim Hoft previously reported, the SEC has been investigating Musk’s purchase of X/Twitter since 2022.

Make no mistake: this probably has a connection to Musk pushing free speech on X and publishing the Twitter Files. The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on these contents which deeply embarrassed the old Twitter regime and Team Biden.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, corrupt IRS agents even showed Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi’s home to intimidate him.

This is also the latest example of the Regime’s bullying of Musk: the Gateway Pundit previously revealed they sued SpaceX for not hiring refugees. The Regime is also suing Tesla and demanded Musk hand over internal Twitter communications.

Musk responded to today’s travesty by demanding an overhaul of the SEC and a commission which would take punitive action against the individuals abusing the authority.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

