Biden Regime’s SEC Sues Elon Musk in Their Baseless “Investigation” Over His Perfectly Lawful Purchase of X/Twitter – Musk Issues Response (VIDEO)

Is the Biden regime looking for a way to somehow reverse Elon Musk’s perfectly lawful purchase of X (formerly Twitter)? Today’s developing story reads as a fit of revenge.

Jim Hoft previously reported, the SEC has been baselessly investigating Musk’s purchase of X/Twitter since 2022. Now they are suing him and Musk is not happy.

CNBC reported that the Regime’s SEC has sued Musk because they subpoenaed him in September to show up in a San Francisco court and testify regarding his perfectly lawful purchase of X/Twitter. He did not show up likely assuming it was a trap.

This new lawsuit was filed in the same court. As Jim Hoft previously reported, the SEC has been investigating Musk’s purchase of X/Twitter since 2022.

VIDEO:

BREAKING: SEC SUES ELON IN TWITTER STOCK PURCHASE CASE Another witch-hunt has started. The SEC, which has been investigating Elon’s 2022 purchase of Twitter shares, is now suing to force him to testify and comply with their subpoena. This is yet another attack on Elon by… pic.twitter.com/DZrHzuQIFg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 5, 2023

Make no mistake: this probably has a connection to Musk pushing free speech on X and publishing the Twitter Files. The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on these contents which deeply embarrassed the old Twitter regime and Team Biden.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, corrupt IRS agents even showed Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi’s home to intimidate him.

And I'm sure it has nothing at all to do with Elon getting rid of old Twitter's censorship regime and releasing the Twitter files which deeply embarrassed the Biden administration. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2023

This is also the latest example of the Regime’s bullying of Musk: the Gateway Pundit previously revealed they sued SpaceX for not hiring refugees. The Regime is also suing Tesla and demanded Musk hand over internal Twitter communications.

Just so we're keeping score: The Biden DOJ is suing SpaceX for not hiring refugees, the DOJ and SEC are investigating Tesla, the EEOC is also suing Tesla, the FTC demanded @elonmusk hand over internal Twitter comms and the SEC is now investigating Elon's purchase of Twitter. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2023

Musk responded to today’s travesty by demanding an overhaul of the SEC and a commission which would take punitive action against the individuals abusing the authority.