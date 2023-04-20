JUST IN: Another Twitter Files Drops: The Fauci Pharma Files

Another Twitter Files dropped on Thursday: The Fauci Pharma Files

2. “A lot of people are spouting out a lot of things about me and Twitter,” Fauci told Fox News. “I’ve never had a Twitter account. I don’t intend on having a Twitter account, and I’ve had nothing to do with Twitter. So I don’t know what they’re talking about when they say that.”

3) Fauci made similar claims, during multiple exchanges, in a 7-hour deposition, where he denied using Twitter or even knowing how to access a tweet.

4) But in an internal Twitter report in March 2021, the company revealed “Dr. Anthony Fauci did an account takeover for @WHOCOVIDResponse.”

This runs contrary to Fauci’s public statements and sworn deposition given on Nov 23, 2022.

4) But in an internal Twitter report in March 2021, the company revealed "Dr. Anthony Fauci did an account takeover for @WHOCOVIDResponse."

5) According to this tweet, Fauci took over the White House COVID-19 Response account again, in April 2021.

6) Fauci was beloved by Twitter 1.0

Elon Musk tweeted last December that former employees had an internal Slack channel unironically called “Fauci Fan Club.” (pssst, don’t disagree w/ Fauci)

7) Attorney Angela Sherrer, who left when Musk sought to buy Twitter, praised Fauci as “the leading trusted voice about the COVID-19 response in the United States.”

8) Angela Sherrer was no small fry at Twitter. According to a deposition by FBI agent Elvis Chan, Sherrer was one of the attorneys he interfaced with on “disinformation” at Twitter.

9) Twitter didn’t just rely on the voices of prominent physicians like Fauci. Oddly enough, they also worked with Big Pharma companies and pharmacy chains to shape vaccine marketing campaigns.

10) In December 2020, Twitter announced they would begin removing and labelling tweets that contained vaccine “misinformation” especially concerning COVID-19 vaccines.

11) During that same time frame, Twitter began working with Johnson and Johnson on a COVID-19 vaccine “marketing strategy” and with CVS pharmacy to promote approved narratives.

12) By the summer of 2021, Johnson and Johnson began a full court press to market a ton of their products on Twitter, including a controversial antidepressant.

