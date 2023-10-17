Reports: Biden Regime Missed Deadliest Attack on Jews Since WWII After They Diverted Assets Away from Middle East to Ukraine!

The Biden regime missed the dealiest attack on Jews since World War II after the administration diverted assets away from the Middle East to Ukraine last year.

Over 1,300 Jews were slaughtered last week by the Hamas attack on southern Israel. Over 120 Jews were taken hostage by the barbarians.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe joined Laura Ingraham on Monday to discuss the pogrom in Israel less than two weeks ago.

Laura Ingraham: I want to get into the value of our intel going to Israel at this point because there have been some questions about whether information that we had about a potential attack ever made its way to Israel, and whether we had sufficient intel on this. So there is some new reporting tonight that is claiming that the CIA intel on this Hamas attack never reached Biden, saying that they were dismissed as routine and “US intel agencies were focused on other international threats primarily China, Russia, and Iran. And this strategic shift in priorities may have contribute to this lack of attention given to intelligence on Hamas.”… So CIA might be trying to cover its you know what, John, but. they’re saying, we saw this was going to come and they were distracted with other priorities. It reminds me of what happened before 911. John Ratcliffe: Well, I have talked with folks within the intel community presently that have indicated that unfortunately, the Biden administration may have redirected or retasked some intelligence assets away from the Middle East to Ukraine. And I don’t know whether that is the case, but I do know this, Laura. We both want the United States to be the ally that Israel needs right now. But what’s inescapable is the fact that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was on national TV doing a not so humble brag two weeks ago saying that the Middle East has never been quieter and he’s spent less time on those issues than any of his predecessors in the last 20 years. And that is a whiff of epic proportions because obviously, just two weeks later the Israeli people have suffered the worst atrocity since the Holocaust. And so the role that the US should be playing, Laura, is that our best intelligence enterprise, our human intelligence, our signals intelligence, our geospatial intelligence should working hand in glove with the Israelis to support them in what they need. But I think there are real questions about our own intelligence assets and capabilities as directed by this administration.

As John Ratcliffe said – Another whiff by the Biden administration. And now there are 1,300 dead Jews and likely more.

Via Midnight Rider.