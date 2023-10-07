Biden Administration’s Office of Palestinian Affairs Urges Israel NOT to Defend Itself and Retaliate Against the 5,000 Missile Attack and Deadly Raid into Southern Israel by Hamas

Earlier today Hamas terrorists launched a major surprise attack on Israel. The Islamist group fired over 5,000 missiles inside Israel, crossed into southern Israel, captured innocent citizens and Israeli soldiers as prisoners, and launched numerous attacks across southern Israel.

This assault comes just weeks after Joe Biden sent $6 billion to Iran in September.

The last time the US gave stacks of money to Iran, during the Obama years, Iran began a massive military build-up.

This time it took four weeks before Iran’s proxy army in Gaza launched a historic military assault on Israel on the Sabbath.

Earlier this morning Joe Biden’s US Office of Palestinian Affairs urged Israel not to defend itself from the 5,000 missile attack and mass kidnappings and killings by Hamas.

Rep. Claudia Tenney reported:

.@USPalAffairs tweeted out that “all sides” must refrain from violence. We cannot conflate terrorists targeting Israeli civilians and our greatest ally in the region defending itself. Whomever wrote this tweet must be fired and the Biden administration must publicly denounce… pic.twitter.com/YIFaWSYsIE — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) October 7, 2023

UPDATE – The US Office of Palestinian Affairs later deleted its tweet.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Rep. Claudia Tenney for comment: Rep. Tenney condemned the outrageous statement on Newsmax, Twitter, and Kudlow.