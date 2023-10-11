Ben Bergquam: Border Patrol Confirms Significant Numbers Of Syrians And Pakistanis Pouring Into Arizona (VIDEO)

The border continues to be a major crisis for the U.S. One of the biggest concerns right now is the number of potential terrorists that are just walking into our nation thanks to the criminal Biden Regime.

Ben Bergquam was in Lukeville, Arizona this week to show just how bad it’s getting.

“This is today, and it will be like this tomorrow, and the next day and the next day and this is one point on our border and it’s like this across our entire border,” he said.

The footage shows a Border Patrol truck being used to transport the luggage of illegal aliens. They are taking away protective measures by turning our Border Patrol agents into porters!

A good portion of these illegals are from terror hotspots like Syria and Pakistan with some from Northern India. The mainstream media either downplays this or simply does not report it.

Watch:

If the ending of this video doesn’t make you sick about what Biden and Mayorkas are making our Border Patrol do, nothing will! From Lukeville, Arizona this morning. Border Patrol, confirmed again that there are significant numbers of Syrians and Pakistanis (many from northern… pic.twitter.com/WzLwGg1yQh — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 10, 2023

According to Bill Melugin, over 150 people were caught at the southern border who were on the FBI terror watchlist this fiscal year alone. When Jake Sullivan was asked if Americans should be worried after Israel was attacked he said, “We continue to remain vigilant about terrorist threats to the homeland from anywhere.” What a lie from the Biden Regime.

Watch:

According to reporting from @BillMelugin_, 150+ people on the FBI terror watch list have been apprehended along the southern border this fiscal year. After the attacks in Israel, here's how NSA Jake Sullivan responded when I asked if Americans should be worried pic.twitter.com/ag7ZCPahCA — Ryan Schmelz (@RyanSchmelzFOX) October 10, 2023

Courtesy of Bill Melugin and Ryan Schmelz

The statistics are truly scary when you look at how many illegals are from these terrorist hotspots. Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and the list goes on. Many of them are caught at points of entry at the border, but because they don’t have a system of vetting these illegals, many potential terrorists can easily get through.

NEW: Internal CBP data provided & confirmed by CBP sources reveals thousands of “special interest aliens” from mostly Middle Eastern countries have been apprehended by Border Patrol while crossing into U.S. illegally over last 2 years. Syria: 538

Yemen: 139

Iran: 659

Iraq: 123… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 10, 2023

These are truly alarming statistics. Americans should be very concerned about illegals pouring in from terrorist hotspots around the globe.

Fox News reported:

Thousands of “special interest aliens” from numerous countries, including the Middle East, have been arrested by Border Patrol agents while attempting to cross the U.S. southern border illegally over the last two years, according to internal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data leaked to Fox News. “Special interest aliens” are people from countries identified by the U.S. government as having conditions that promote or protect terrorism or potentially pose some sort of national security threat to the U.S. That data, confirmed by multiple CBP sources and reflects apprehensions between ports of entry between October 2021 and October 2023, shows that agents encountered 6,386 nationals from Afghanistan in that period as well as 3,153 from Egypt, 659 from Iran and 538 from Syria.

The Gateway Pundit has also been reporting on the violent attacks from Hamas against Israel. In light of these terrorist attacks, this is all the more reason for Americans to be concerned in our homeland. What’s happening there can happen here considering the U.S. has an open border.

Hamas understands that it must present itself as the victor and victim in their war against Israel. On Saturday Hamas and Islamic Jihad stormed across the border into Israel, murdered at least 900 innocents, raped women, beheaded babies, burned children, killed Israeli soldiers and cut off their heads.

The evil barbarians targeted a music concert where they murdered 260 young adults, raped young women and took dozens of captives back to Gaza.

In response, Israel announced they will invade Gaza and eradicate the Hamas demons.