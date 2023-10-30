Belarus’ Lukashenko Invites Hungary’s Orbán for Bilateral Meeting, Calls for Cease Fire and Negotiations Between ‘Stalemated’ Russia and Ukraine

Funny how the world works.

On one hand we have the ‘NATO ally’ and ‘EU hopeful’, Turkey’s Recep Erdogan, who is threatening the ‘western crusaders’ with Holy War from the Crescent Moon hordes.

On the other hand we have the authoritarian, supposedly belligerent threat to western democracies, Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, talking about… cease-fires, peace, and negotiation.

Today’s geopolitics will tie a knot in the minds of those paying just cursory attention.

To start, Lukashenko invited Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orbán to visit Belarus, in a bid to continually unfreeze relations.

Associated Press reported:

“President Alexander Lukashenko extended the invitation to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who arrived in Belarus earlier this week. Lukashenko expressed readiness ‘for a dialogue with European countries’ and invited Orbán over ‘to discuss serious matters’.

Belarus has come under a barrage of Western sanctions since 2020, when Lukashenko won his sixth term in an election the West and the opposition denounced as rigged.

The vote sparked an unprecedented wave of mass protests, to which Lukashenko’s government and law enforcement agencies responded by arresting more than 35,000 people and violently beating thousands.”

Belarusian leader does not strike one as the nicest of guys, but between Joe Biden’s criminal treatment of J6’ers and France’s Macron changing pension rules by decree, can the west REALLY pass judgment?

Moving on: Belarus isolation increased after Russia used it territory as a staging ground for nuclear missiles, as well as harboring for a time the PMC Wagner fighter after their failed mutiny.

“Lukashenko lately has called for a normalization of Belarus’ relations with EU member nations. Hungary is the only EU country that still talks with Belarus and can serve as an intermediary between Minsk and the 27-nation bloc, which has imposed sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials.”

Lukashenko has also called an immediate cease-fire and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, who he sees as ‘locked in a stalemate’.

Reuters reported:

“‘There are enough problems on both sides and in general the situation is now seriously stalemate: no one can do anything and substantively strengthen or advance their position’, Lukashenko said. ‘They’re there head-to-head, to the death, entrenched. People are dying’.

[…] Lukashenko, who has provided his country’s territory as a launch pad for Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said that Ukraine’s demands for Russia to quit its territory needs to be resolved at the negotiating table ‘so nobody dies’.

‘We need to sit down at the negotiating table and come to an agreement’, Lukashenko said in a question and answer video posted on the website of the Belarusian state news agency BelTA. ‘As I once said: no preconditions are needed. The main thing is that the ´stop´ command is given’.”

