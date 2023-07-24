Lukashenko to Putin: Wagner PMC Troops Want to ‘Go West’ From Belarus To Attack Poland, ‘Have an Excursion’ to Warsaw

On Sunday, July 23rd, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Belarus’ Aleksandr Lukashenko in St. Petersburg.

Among the many issues the two nations’ leaders discussed, a statement from Lukashenko is making headlines all over the world, saying that the Wagner PMC group is ‘itching’ to march on Poland.

Daily Mail reported:

“During a meeting with Vladimir Putin on Sunday, Lukashenko is reported to have said he was ‘stressed’ because he was having to restrain them.”

#Lukashenka brought new maps and showed #Putin from which directions #Poland was preparing to attack #Belarus According to him, one of the Polish brigades is now allegedly located 40 kilometers from Brest, although previously they “stood 500 kilometers away.” Therefore,… pic.twitter.com/Gi5FiXOlxy — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 23, 2023

“‘I said, “Why do you want to go west?’ So they say, ‘We control what happens: let’s go on an excursion to Warsaw and Rzeszow’, referring to the Polish capital and a key military hub for the country.

Footage has emerged which appears to show some of the Wagner forces training with Belarusian troops less than 10km from the Polish border.

“Lukashenko added: ‘I am keeping them in central Belarus, like we agreed. We are controlling what is happening. [But] they are in a bad mood’.”

The Belarusian leader also presented Putin with a map that would show the Polish plans to attack Belarus.

“On Friday, Putin said: ‘Poland’s leaders likely seek to set up a coalition under the NATO umbrella and directly join the conflict in Ukraine, and then ‘tear off’ a wider piece for themselves, restore their, as they believe, historical territory – today’s western Ukraine’.”

Lukashenko’s comments come as Poland has just moved over 1,000 troops to the border with Belarus, and also as the Kremlin has once again denounced alleged Poland plans to fulfill its ‘territorial ambitions’ in Ukraine.

Some sources go as far as suggest that Wagner troops were not so much not ‘asking’, but ‘demanding’ to march on Poland.

Radio Free Europe reported:

“‘The Wagner guys have started to stress us. They want to go west. ‘Let’s go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow’,’ he was quoted as saying.

The meeting of the leaders also dealt with Russia’s ‘Special Military Operation’ in Ukraine.

“In comments to Lukashenka, Putin claimed that Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘had failed’. ‘There is no counteroffensive’, Russian news agencies quoted Lukashenka as saying. Putin replied: ‘It exists, but it has failed’.”

The meeting and the rather incendiary remarks come after Putin angered Warsaw by stating that western Poland was a ‘gift’ from (Soviet dictator) Josef Stalin at the end of World War II.