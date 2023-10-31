AWKWARD: Reporter Asks Kamala Harris Why the Biden Admin is So Unpopular (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris was asked point blank why the Biden administration is so unpopular during an interview with CBS’ Bill Whitaker on Sunday.

Biden is currently sitting at a 56 percent disapproval rating, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Monday.

Whitaker asked Harris, “A recent CBS poll found that at the beginning of President Biden’s term, 70% of young people, people under 30, said he was doing a good job. Now it’s less than 50%, why is that? What’s going on?”

REPORTER: Why are you and Biden so unpopular? KAMALA HARRIS: “The challenge that we have as an administration is we gotta let people know who brung it to ’em! … It is not that the work we are doing is not very, very popular with a lot of people.” pic.twitter.com/s31y7wh3P2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2023

“If you poll how young people feel about the climate and the warming of our planet, it polls as one of their top concerns,” Harris replied. “When we talk about what we are doing with student loan debt, polls very high. The challenge that we have as an administration is we gotta let people know who brung it to ’em. That’s our challenge.”

“But it is not that the work we are doing is not very, very popular with a lot of people,” Harris continued.

Whitaker asked Harris why she and Biden aren’t “30 points ahead” of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump if they are doing so well.

“I’m not a political pundit, so I’m not gonna speak to that,” Harris said. “But what I will say is this: when the American people are able to take a close look at election time on their options, I think the choice is gonna be clear,” she said. “We’re gonna win. And I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy, but we will win. I have no doubt.”