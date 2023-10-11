Air Canada Pilot to Israel: ‘Burn in Hell’

Air Canada First Officer Mostafa Ezzo shared a series of antisemitic posts on social media following the Hamas terror attack on civilians.

The Daily Mail reports that Ezzo is an Egyptian Canadian who attended flight school at the Egypt Aviation Academy.

In the now deleted posts, which are still being shared as screenshots on social media, Ezzo called Israel a “terrorist state” writing, “F–k you Israel. Burn in hell.”

Ezzo’s deleted posts including a series of photos of his attendance at a pro-Palestine protest holding disturbing signs. One photo he shared includes a sign that reads, “Israel, Hitler is proud of you.”

Another post read, “Keeping the world clean,” and shows a sign of a person throwing out the Israeli flag.

Ezzo also shared a photo in his Air Canada uniform wearing a Palestine flag as a tie.

The New York Post reports on Air Canada’s response:

Ezzo remains on Air Canada’s staff, though he’s been “grounded” and placed on a no-fly list that doesn’t allow him to travel on the airline as a pilot or a passenger, according to the Toronto Sun. “We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms,” the airline tweeted on Tuesday. Sources told the Sun that after seeing Ezzo’s posts, Air Canada received multiple complaints from Jewish passengers saying they would not feel comfortable boarding a flight with someone who may hold extremely hateful views toward them.

Yet Ezzo has only been suspended, not terminated, for actual hate speech.