Adam Guillette, President of Accuracy in Media, Vows to Expand Operation to Expose College Anti-Semites After His Home Is Swatted in Florida

As reported earlier, Adam Guillette, the President of Accuracy in Media (AIM), had his Florida home swatted in the early morning hours on Friday.

Swatting is a criminal harassment act of deceiving an emergency service (via such means as hoaxing an emergency services dispatcher) into sending a police or emergency service response team to another person’s address.

The armed response came after law enforcement received a false tip that Guillette was allegedly threatening his wife with a firearm, the New York Post reported.

AIM, is a conservative watchdog organization with its goal “to expose media bias, corruption, and public policy failings. Our organization empowers individuals to hold journalists as well as public and private officials accountable to achieve a well-informed free society.”

AIM recently launched a public awareness campaign that displayed the names of Harvard University students who signed a letter condemning Israel in the aftermath of an October 7th attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The campaign, facilitated by Guillette, involved a truck with a display bearing the names of the students, driving around the Ivy League campus.

Check out the pampered pukes who have surrounded @adamguillette‘s truck EXPOSING Harvard’s anti-Semites. pic.twitter.com/lbha0GqQiq — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) October 18, 2023

Harvard ‘doxxing truck’ parks outside students homes who blamed Israel for Hamas attacks pic.twitter.com/pKsCoh8Ynq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 26, 2023

This is the truck that The Crimson (Hamas Harvard) falsely claims is doxing students. It has their names and pictures but no private information. I’m too soft in old age and am redacting their faces and names. https://t.co/g3HIVLftdY pic.twitter.com/tVCKhiWHkP — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 12, 2023

“I think it’s incredibly important for people to know who the antisemites are on their campus and in their community,” Guillette, who is Jewish, recently told ABC News. He added, “Ideally, I’d love for everyone to abandon any hateful beliefs they might hold. I’d love for them to apologize for the antisemitic proclamation that they signed.”

Following the SWATTING incident Guillette vowed to expand his operation to expose anti-Semites on US college campuses.

Adam tweeted this out on Saturday morning.

Based on popular demand we'll be expanding our antisemitism accountability project to additional East Coast universities as well as a few out west. It's quite clear that @UCBerkeley needs some attention from us again. — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 28, 2023

And Guillette threatened to send the truck to their parents’ homes after his truck was vandalized this week.

It seems the peaceful antisemites of @Columbia have spray painted @AccuracyInMedia's mobile billboard. Perhaps it'd be safer to send the billboards directly to their parents homes from now on. And perhaps I should visit their campus to see exactly what's going on… Thoughts? — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 26, 2023

Guillette is not letting the radical left influence his campaign. Obviously, the radical left dreads exposure and transparency.