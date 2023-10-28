Adam Guillette, President of Accuracy in Media, Vows to Expand Operation to Expose College Anti-Semites After His Home Is Swatted in Florida

Adam Guillette, President of Accuracy in Media, stands in front of his truck exposing college anti-Semites (on right) as law enforcement are seen at his home in Florida during a doxxing attempt this week.

As reported earlier, Adam Guillette, the President of Accuracy in Media (AIM), had his Florida home swatted in the early morning hours on Friday.

Swatting is a criminal harassment act of deceiving an emergency service (via such means as hoaxing an emergency services dispatcher) into sending a police or emergency service response team to another person’s address.

The armed response came after law enforcement received a false tip that Guillette was allegedly threatening his wife with a firearm, the New York Post reported.

AIM, is a conservative watchdog organization with its goal “to expose media bias, corruption, and public policy failings. Our organization empowers individuals to hold journalists as well as public and private officials accountable to achieve a well-informed free society.”

AIM recently launched a public awareness campaign that displayed the names of Harvard University students who signed a letter condemning Israel in the aftermath of an October 7th attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The campaign, facilitated by Guillette, involved a truck with a display bearing the names of the students, driving around the Ivy League campus.

“I think it’s incredibly important for people to know who the antisemites are on their campus and in their community,” Guillette, who is Jewish, recently told ABC News. He added, “Ideally, I’d love for everyone to abandon any hateful beliefs they might hold. I’d love for them to apologize for the antisemitic proclamation that they signed.”

Following the SWATTING incident Guillette vowed to expand his operation to expose anti-Semites on US college campuses.

Adam tweeted this out on Saturday morning.

And Guillette threatened to send the truck to their parents’ homes after his truck was vandalized this week.

Guillette is not letting the radical left influence his campaign. Obviously, the radical left dreads exposure and transparency.

