13-Year-Old Maryland Girl Shot in Drive-By While Jumping on Trampoline in Her Yard

A 13-year-old Maryland girl was shot in a drive-by shooting while jumping on a trampoline in her yard on Thursday evening just before 7 p.m.

The incident took place in Hyattsville, just outside Washington, DC.

“The weather was beautiful, and the 13-year-old was enjoying it by jumping on a trampoline in front of her house in Hyattsville. Her dog was sitting nearby,” Fox 5 reports.

“But things took a turn when a witness said a red car drove up with at least two people inside. The car stopped on the 5600 block of Hamilton Street around 6:30 p.m., and the people inside opened fire.”

According to her family, the girl is now in the hospital and expected to recover — but is traumatized.

The girl’s brother spoke to the station with permission from his grandmother.

He said what happened to his sister is “devastating” and “hurts.”

“I hope she pulls through,” he said.

While the boy was unsure who would want to hurt his sister, he said this type of violence has become the “reality.”

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. No descriptions have been released to the public.

Prince George’s County police are still searching for the shooters.