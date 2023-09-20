“You’re Not Welcome!” – Outraged New York Protesters Block Bus Carrying Illegal Aliens to Former Nursing Home, Ten Arrested – Mayor Eric Adams Slams “Ugly Display” (VIDEO)

Staten Island, New York – Furious Staten Island residents stormed the streets Tuesday night to block arrival of an MTA bus carrying illegal aliens to a former nursing home facility which has since been converted into a shelter. This is a move that caused NYC Mayor Eric Adams to side with the illegals.

As the New York Post reported, the protesters captured on video screaming and banging on the bus, which was headed to the former Island Shores senior assisted living facility. This stopped traffic just before 10 p.m.

One video showed the protesters screaming “You’re not welcome! You are illegal!” Others show show them carrying signs and chanting “USA! USA! USA!” while a man with a megaphone slams the illegals’ arrival.

There were reportedly no physical altercations with the illegal aliens or bus personnel. Despite this, the New York Police Department arrested ten people, with nine being issued summonses for disorderly conduct.

One individual, 48-year-old Vadim Belyakov, was charged for allegedly assaulting an officer who was trying to make an arrest.

Police arrested 10 people during a protest over a migrant shelter at an old assisted living facility in Staten Island Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/Ar3q3cXdwn — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 20, 2023

Adams slammed the protesters for creating an “ugly display” in an interview with NY 1 News Wednesday morning, effectively siding with the illegal aliens.

A group of protesters were arrested on Staten Island last night while trying to prevent migrants from entering an emergency shelter.@NYCMayor Adams addressed the protest on #MorningsOn1 Wednesday, saying “We cannot allow the numerical minority that’s showing ugly display of how… pic.twitter.com/4dVrL3G2qv — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) September 20, 2023

He continued:

We have 8.3 million New Yorkers and we cannot allow the numerical minority that shows an ugly display of how we deal with crisis be used as an example of what New Yorkers are doing. Of course, New Yorkers are frustrated, New Yorkers are really concerned. And even the migrants are really concerned We are both stating that this crisis should be dealt with in a manner where the national government carries out the role that it is supposed to. It should not be left on the backs of New York City residents.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the ongoing illegal migrant crisis in New York City, which is caused by Joe Biden’s deliberate dereliction of duty on the border. This has caused a bit of a rift between Adams and the Biden regime.

But Adams is not truly serious about fixing the illegal immigration crisis. He is just angry illegals actually showed up in his city, rather than staying in Texas.