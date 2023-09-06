Woman in NJ Prison Files Lawsuit Claiming She Was Sexually Assaulted By Transgender Inmate

A woman in a New Jersey prison has filed a lawsuit claiming that she was sexually assaulted by a transgender biological male inmate who is housed with women.

The lawsuit claims that at least two female inmates at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women have been impregnated by “transgender” biological males.

The lawsuit was filed against the New Jersey Department of Corrections and claims that there is a lack of “corrective action” taken by prison guards when it comes to the “sexually aggressive and harassing behavior of the transgenders.”

Additionally, the inmate says that women were housed with the men in areas of the prison without cameras.

The Daily Mail reports that the woman says the biological male inmate sexually assaulted her in September and October.

“She said she reported the assault by the transgender inmate – only identified with initials in the lawsuit – to staff at Edna Mahan, but was given disciplinary action instead, it says in the lawsuit filed on August 29 by Somerville attorney James Wronko,” according to the report.

The transgender inmate has reportedly been moved to a male facility.

The state’s Department of Corrections is also being sued by a former inmate who claims that she was forced to have sex with a male prison guard on August 21, 2021. She alleges that the guard took her to a bathroom and forced her to perform sexual acts by threatening that she could leave with “missing teeth” instead.

That guard has also been transferred to a men’s facility, but remains employed by the DOC.

“Governor Phil Murphy ordered in June 2021 that the prison should be closed after the abuse scandals by guards became public,” the Mail reports. “No new location for the prison has been announced yet and the project is estimated to cost $300 million.”