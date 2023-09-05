Will Americans Supporting Ukraine Finally Acknowledge That There Are Nazis Fighting For Ukraine?

Kent “Boneface” McLellan

The Western media has devoted a lot of resources trying to quash the video evidence of the powerful neo-Nazi element that is fighting for Ukraine. This past weekend a group of these neo-Nazis showed up in Florida and put on quite a show of hatred. One of the faces in this mob is this havily tattooed fellow, Kent “Boneface” McLellan. McLellan is a member of the AZOV battalion and reportedly fought in Ukraine.

News2Share posted the following report:

Editor’s note: This is primary source documentary footage for historical, educational and news purposes only. News2Share does not condone the views expressed. Viewer discretion advised. Today the avowed Nazi “Blood Tribe” and “Goyim Defense League” marched in Orlando, chanting “Jews will not replace us” and “Jews get the rope.” “All heil the Führer,” one would call, and the crowd would respond “Heil Hitler!” As the Nazis rallied in Orlando, pro-Trump personality Laura Loomer showed up and was immediately yelled at by the group, who called her “Laura Jewmer” and “tranny Jew.” “We’re not voting Trump, Laura!” they said before sarcastically joking that they prefer DeSantis. Kent “Boneface” McLellan, a Neo-Nazi who has reportedly traveled to Ukraine to serve with the Azov Battalion, threw stiff-arm salutes and told me “I am Boneface.” “Slava Ukraini!” he yelled. I asked Blood Tribe leader Christopher “Hammer” Pohlhaus (based in Maine and with chapters in Ohio and Wisconsin) why he held this larger event in Florida. “Why you ask stupid questions?” he said. “This is just the beginning.” “Heil Hitler,” his group chanted in an empty parking lot. “Who won’t replace us?” they chanted. “Jews won’t replace us!” “We are everywhere!”

The Democrats and the media proclaimed this modern day march of the brownshirts as representative of the Republican rightwing in Florida. They are not. It clearly was a staged event. The questions are, who funded this and who is pulling the strings? The leader of the group, Mr. Pohlhaus, did not follow the script. He loudly proclaimed he supports Joe Biden because Biden backs Ukraine. Oops!

Mr. “Boneface” did his part to fan the conspiracy flames by claiming that the CIA sent him to Ukriane:

Here is the video from News2Share showing the whole sordid mess (you can see Boneface below pointing to himself in the crowd):

I remain an optimist and hope that a video like this will help persuade American Jews that these are the kind of people they are encouraging Joe Biden to support in Ukraine. This is not an aberration or a joke.

I think it is highly likely that the FBI has at least one undercover working in this group. What is the tasking given to the FBI undercover? Is he supposed to be collecting evidence that can be used to prosecute? I have no problem with that. But we also have evidence that FBI operatives and members of AZOV were in the crowd on January 6 inciting the violence. Ray Epps, for example, appeared in several video clips. One of the more incriminating videos, taken on the night of January 5th, show Epps exhorting the crowd to storm the Capitol. Yet, Epps was never arrested or prosecuted for inciting a riot. Certainly raises suspicions that he was a controlled asset working under the direction of the FBI or some other U.S. Government agency. Is the FBI trying to do the same thing with this group of degenerates?

YouTube has not yet censored a 2019 report by Time Magazine that does a very good job of explaining how Nazi ideology and imagery is at the heart of the AZOV members. Some Westerners try to downplay this by pointing out the role that Igor Kolomoisky, a Ukrainian Jew with Israeli and Cypriot citizenship, played in helping organize and fund AZOV. Just because AZOV accepted money from a Jew does not mean they love and revere people of the Jewish faith. They are quite clear in their public chants — they want Jews exterminated.

During World War II most Americans agreed with their Soviet Allies that the Nazis represented a toxic, evil ideology and had to be defeated. I continue to hope that Americans will awake to this threat and join with Russia in purging it from civilized society.