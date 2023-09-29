Wicked Democrat Attacks GOP Impeachment Witness After She Posted Gateway Pundit Article that Displayed her Kindness and Human Decency

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its first hearing on the impeachment of Joe Biden on Thursday.

The three witnesses testifying today are:

Bruce Dubinsky, Founder, Dubinsky Consulting (forensic accountant)

Eileen O’Connor, Former Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice Tax Division

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law, George Washington University Law School

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith went off on Joe and Hunter Biden during the hearing after newly released documents revealed Hunter sold access to his father in 23 countries.

The evidence laid out by Republicans was compelling and irrefutable. Joe Biden was selling influence to more than two dozen nations for his own personal gain. This is clearly treasonous activity.

At one point during the hearing, Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi attacked GOP witness Eileen O’Connor, former Assistant AG at the Department of Justice Tax Division, for her compassion and decency.

Democrat Krishnamoorthi attacked Eileen O’Connor for posting a Gateway Pundit report on her Linked-In page. O’Connor posted our announcement on a fundraiser for the 16 Michigan alternative electors who were prepared to vote for President Trump on January 6 if they were called to do so. Rotten Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants to jail these individuals who are in their 70s and 80s.

Democrats relish the thought of 80 year-old Trump supporters going to prison for the rest of their lives for using their God-given freedoms to speak out against a stolen election.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: This is another posting from your professional LinkedIn account. This says, “Announcing Michigan Telethon to Raise Funds for 16 Alternate Electors who crooked Dana Nessel wants to jail.” Now, ma’am, that’s your professional LinkedIn account, right? Eileen O’Connor: It is.

This was not a good look for Democrats.

For the record the telethon raised over $120,000 for the 16 electors who are facing years in jail for their political beliefs.

Via Patty McMurray.

Democrat @CongressmanRaja tried to shame a witness during the Biden impeachment hearings for posting a @gatewaypundit article about the telethon to raise legal funds for the falsely accused MI GOP alternate electors (who are mostly senior citizens) It would be a shame if they… pic.twitter.com/va9uPd1KIg — PattyMcMurrayMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 28, 2023

** Please help these patriots and donate to the 16 Michigan Electors here.