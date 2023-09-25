What Is Wrong With Canada?

A few months ago I wrote a piece on the Nazi heritage of Chrystia Freeland, the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada. Chrystia insists there are no Nazis or Nazi sympathizers in her family tree. This is simply not true (you can read my piece here). Well, it looks like the love of the Third Reich is not confined to Ms. Freeland. Just the other day, while Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Canadian Parliament, the Canadians thought it a swell idea to wildly celebrate an elderly gent who was part of the Waffen SS. What is wrong with these people?

Mr. Yaraslov Hunka is a former Ukrainian soldier of the 14th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division. He was praised by the Speaker of Parliament for “fighting for Ukraine’s independence against the Russians” during World War II. Right there we have a big problem. The Speaker of Parliament displayed an incredible ignorance of history. During World War II Canada, as part of the British Commonwealth, was an ally of Russia (back then it was called the Soviet Union). The Russians lost more than a million soldiers fighting to free Ukraine from the tyranny of Hitler. Many Canadians died fighting Nazis like Mr. Hunka. These Canadian members of Parliament take stupid to a new low. They are a disgrace to the memory of their fathers and grand fathers who died because wretches like Hunka enlisted with the SS and fought for Adolf Hitler.

It is one thing to forgive a former enemy. But erasing history is the kind of behavior the West once condemned when the Taliban was blowing up ancient statues.

I had a good chat with Nima on Friday. We talked about the United States doubling down on ratcheting up tensions with Russia. Nima’s title tells it all — Escalating Madness.