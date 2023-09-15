“We Own the Science and Think the World Should Know It” – Globalist UN Official Calls for More Controls Over Speech, Greater Censorship of the Masses (VIDEO)

Melissa Fleming is the “Chief Communicator” for the United Nations since 2019.

Her bio on her substack page says she promotes a peaceful, sustainable, just and humane world. This is how she describes herself. In real life she is anything but that.

Fleming is a power-obsessed narcissist whose goal is to contral everything that you think, read, or hear.

Fleming went viral this week on social media after a recent speech she made was made public. The woman is a stone-cold tyrant. Worse than that she is too arrogant to see how vicious she sounds to the masses. And she claims her expertise is communications?

Melissa wants to control what you think and what you can say online.

Melissa Fleming: Of course, firings at Twitter have left us with no one to call to flag content that is abusive or even incitement to violence. We’re now seeing that almost anyone can promote disinformation for the price of a blue tick…

… We do feel like we are in an information war and that we need to massively ramp up our response. So we’re creating at the UN a central capacity to monitor and also have the ability to rapidly react when miss and disinformation and hate speech is threatening not just our people, our operations, but also the issues and the causes that we’re working on. But also, we are going to be gearing up our verified initiative around climate change and developing this UN code of conduct on information integrity on digital platforms, hoping to set global standards that we can all advocate around so that we can collectively work for a more humane Internet.

In a second video that popped up online this week, Melissa Fleming claims, “We own the science and we think the world should know it.”

This comes from the same organization that reportedly killed off hundreds of thousands of poor children with the COVID recommendations.

