WATCH: Trump Says He Doesn’t Think He Will Pick Any of the Candidates in GOP Debate to Be His VP

Former President Donald Trump has said he does not think he will choose one of his fellow candidates to be his running mate for 2024.

Trump said that the other candidates are “running for a job.”

The Republican frontrunner made the comments during a speech in Michigan on Wednesday addressing the United Auto Workers strike.

“We’re competing with the job candidates, they’re all running for a job,” Trump said. “No, they’re all job candidates. They want to be in the — they want to, they’ll do anything, secretary of something, they even say VP.”

“Does anybody see the VP in the group? I don’t think so,” Trump continued.

Trump just said he doesn’t see any VP contenders in the group of Republicans currently debating. He’s going to pick Kari Lake.pic.twitter.com/yDqZjGMl2X — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 28, 2023

Trump has not attended either of the GOP debates, implying that they are beneath him due to his tremendous lead in the field. Most polls have him beating all the other candidates by at least 40 points.

Chris LaCivita, an adviser to former President Trump, has urged the Republican National Committee to end debates so that Trump can focus on Biden.

“Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump,” LaCivita said in a statement after this week’s debate.

“President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden,” he continued. “The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.”

Trump is not expected to attend the third debate either, which is scheduled for November 8 in Miami.