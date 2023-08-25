HERE IT IS: “NEVER SURRENDER!” – President Trump Drops EPIC Campaign Merch Featuring Historic Mugshot – ORDER HERE

President Trump’s official mugshot merchandise was listed in the Trump campaign store following his booking in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday.

Trump turned himself in for arrest at the Fulton County Jail during primetime cable news shows so that the whole world could see this lawless assault on America.

He was processed, booked, and had his mugshot taken. Trump is the first president to ever have a mug shot.

This is outrageous. These Deep State criminals–in order to cover up their own crimes against the United States and rig another election–are trying to put Trump away for life because he spoke out against the stolen election.

Immediately after President Trump’s photo was taken in this junk indictment by the Deep State Communists, the Trump Team announced their new “NOT GUILTY” T-shirts.

This is a sad day in American History. But President Trump just keeps winning.

The day after breaking the internet in a viral interview with Tucker Carlson, which premiered during the first GOP presidential debate, all the news networks are talking about Trump’s political persecution, and he is fundraising with historic new merch!

Trump’s team launched his latest merchandise featuring his historic mugshot in Fulton County with the words: “NEVER SURRENDER!”

This is the same message that Trump posted to X (Twitter) last night, using the platform for the first time since January 8, 2021. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE – NEVER SURRENDER! – DONALDTRUMP.COM,” said Trump in the X post.

