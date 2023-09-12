WATCH LIVE: U.S. Court of Appeals to Hear Kari Lake’s Appeal on Use of Electronic Voting Machines After 2022 Machine Sabotage

Mark Finchem and Kari Lake’s lawsuit to prohibit the use of unsecured “black box” voting machines is being heard in the US Ninth District Court of Appeals this morning.

The hearing is scheduled to begin shortly in the order of the docket.

The lawsuit, which was rejected by a corrupt Obama Judge before the 2022 election, will be reconsidered after election day in Arizona, where 59% of machines failed Republican voters.

In May, The Gateway Pundit reported on explosive findings by Kari Lake’s legal team, including that Maricopa County employees engaged in the secret and illegal reconfiguration and testing of voting machines and printers after they were certified and before the election. This caused voting machines and ballot printers to fail at 59% of voting locations targeting Republicans on Election Day.

This illegal testing occurred with no documentation or logging of tamper-evident seals in violation of the Elections Procedures Manual and the law. It was also conducted after the statutorily required October 11 testing, and the legally required public notice was not given. In the video from October 14, the reprogrammed ballot tabulators can be seen jamming as employees test them, just as they did on Election Day.

This caused Election Day tabulators to reject nearly 1/4 million vote attempts on election day, according to the tabulator system log files. This contradicts Maricopa County’s claim that less than 18,000 ballots were affected by machine failures at just 60% of vote centers. “Tabulators failed at 235 times the Election Assistance Commission’s regulated failure rates,” said We The People Arizona Alliance’s Shelby Busch in an Arizona Senate presentation where she exposed the massive 2022 voter fraud.

It is impossible to know how many votes were truly affected by the fraud on election day.

The Gateway Pundit reported on an interview about today’s hearing with Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen.

Read Lake and Finchem’s full Appellate Brief below:

Kari Lake-Mark Finchem 2022.12.28 – Dkt 17 -Appellant’s Opening Brief and Addendum by Jordan Conradson on Scribd

Lake shared the link to watch the live courtroom video, which will also be available on Frank Speech and War Room.

