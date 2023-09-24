President Trump to Deliver Remarks In Summerville, SC Monday – EVENT SOLD OUT

President Trump will deliver remarks on Monday to a sold-out crowd in Summerville, South Carolina.

The President continues to dominate in primary polls for the caucus states as Ron DeSantis, previously Trump’s closest competitor, continues to sink.

Fox Business reported on Wednesday:

Support for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is up 4 points while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is down 3 in the latest Fox Business survey of South Carolina Republican primary voters. Former President Donald Trump maintains a large lead in the first in the south contest, despite the race narrowing. Today, 46% of Republican primary voters back Trump, down a touch from 48% this summer. His nearest opponent is Haley with 18% support, up from 14% since July.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Team Trump participated in a Labor Day parade in Chapin, South Carolina, earlier this month, where residents marched through the street with Trump flags and Trump signs and drove their Trumped-out cars down the road.

This trend from the 2020 election is repeating across the nation. America wants President Trump back.

President Trump issued the following press release on September 13:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Summerville, South Carolina on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 3:00PM EDT. Date and Time Monday, September 25, 2023

3:00PM EDT Venue Sportsman Boats

113 Sportsman Way

Summerville, SC 29483 Timeline of Events 12:00PM – Doors Open 2:00PM – Program Begins 3:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

The Gateway Pundit will provide live video of this event tomorrow and President Trump’s speech at 3pm ET.