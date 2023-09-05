WATCH LIVE: Republican-Controlled Texas Senate Kicks Off Impeachment Trial of Hero Attorney General Ken Paxton

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

On Tuesday, the Texas Senate opened the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which could result in his removal from office.

The Republican-led Texas House in May impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct. The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

Paxton was placed on administrative leave until the result of the Senate trial.

Ken Paxton was impeached by the Republican-led House (85 Rs to 64 Ds). The vote tally: 121 ayes – 23 nays – 2 ‘present not voting.’ For final removal, it would require a 2/3 vote in the Senate.

The impeachment comes after Paxton called on Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign and accused him of being drunk in the Capitol.

“After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislative session. Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication. His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public,” Paxton said in a statement.

This is video from last night in the Texas House of Representatives where it appears that TX House Speaker Dade Phelan is either really drunk or having a stroke. pic.twitter.com/dbSG7AO30r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2023

Paxton said in a statement that the events that unfolded were illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. He expressed optimism for a swift resolution in the Texas Senate, where he believes the process will be fair and just.

“I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust. I look forward to a quick resolution in the Texas Senate, where I have full confidence the process will be fair and just,” Paxton wrote.

Last month, lawyer Tony Buzbee- “One of the most successful trial lawyers in the country” -released a statement as stated in Reply in Support of Motion to Dismiss Articles IX and X.

“After an investigation spanning five months in both the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate, interviewing over a dozen witnesses and reviewing almost 300,000 pages of documents, the two special prosecutors who were handed a blank check at taxpayers’ expense to find Ken Paxton’s bribe can’t locate one- because it never happened. To be clear, the most effective and most conservative state attorney general in the country has been out of office for almost three months while the impeachment managers and their phalanx of taxpayer-paid, Biden- and Democrat-connected help have searched for evidence of a bribe. But the House is now forced to admit that they cannot find it. This is not just discouraging news for their effort; it is dispositive news. It is dispositive news because the entire impeachment proceeds from it. It is imperative now for the Senate to understand: if there is no bribe, there was no whistle to blow. After all of this effort and wasted taxpayer money, we are left with is “a tale […] full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” The Texas Senate should decline to indulge the prosecution in political theater for weeks on end, trying to find the very case they have already admitted does not exist. This whole thing has been nothing but a sham, and it should now end. Attorney General Ken Paxton has neither sought nor accepted a bribe, and the House Managers’ slanderous accusation to the contrary is meritless, no matter how many times they repeat it.”

“Today marks another milestone in Ken Paxton’s career of fighting the Austin Swamp and Establishment. Ken will survive and will continue to combat the Swamp in Texas to put America First. I’m looking forward to the upcoming 2024 primary season. RINO hunting season starts soon!!!” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Kari Lake wrote, “I am praying for Texas AG @KenPaxtonTX today as the Texas Uniparty (Democrats and a bunch of spineless Republicans) try to impeach the duly elected and the most conservative AG in America.”

There are 12 Democrats and 19 Republicans in the upper senate. Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, Paxton’s wife, is not permitted to vote.

UPDATES from Dallas Morning News:

9:40 a.m.: Senators vote on pre-trial motions The senators have begun voting on the various pre-trial motions that were filed by Paxton’s team. Some of the motions call for dismissing all or specific articles of impeachment, or excluding evidence. 9:45 a.m.: Senators refuse to dismiss all impeachment articles The senators overwhelmingly rejected a motion by Paxton’s side to dismiss all articles of impeachment on a 24-6 vote. The six senators who voted to dismiss the articles were all Republicans. 9:50 a.m.: Senators decline motion to exclude evidence Senators quashed an attempt by Paxton to exclude evidence prior to 2023. Paxton’s team argued that because Texas voters reelected him in 2022 despite knowing about his alleged wrongdoings, then any evidence uncovered before this year should not be presented during the trial. Senators overwhelmingly disagreed along a 22-8 vote. The eight senators who voted to dismiss the evidence were all Republicans. 10:30 a.m.: Senators refuse to dismiss individual impeachment articles Paxton sat attentively and did not look back at the Senators as they voted down… WATCH LIVE: