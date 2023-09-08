WATCH: Joe Biden’s Latest Campaign Ad Highlights His Devotion to Giving Ukraine More US Taxpayer Money

Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad: Vote for me and I will give your hard-earned taxpayer money to Ukraine.

Americans are suffering under Biden’s economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics.’ 30-fixed mortgage rates are nearly 8%, food prices are skyrocketing, gas prices are soaring, energy bills have more than doubled and inflation is still high.

And what is Joe Biden campaigning on?

His devotion to putting Ukraine first. With Joe Biden, it’s always America last.

Biden’s latest ad shows him walking through war-torn Ukraine next to Volodymyr Zelensky as ‘air raid sirens’ blared.

Former Secret Services agents Dan Bongino and Jeff James confirmed Biden’s ‘heroic’ walk through Kiev while air raid sirens blared earlier this year was staged.

“The standard Secret Service response would be to evacuate, yet nothing happened!” Dan Bongino said on his Fox News show “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”

Jeff James suggested the air raid siren was staged to make Biden look tough.

Now Joe Biden is using this staged photo-op for his reelection campaign.

“He entered Ukraine under the cover of night, and, in the morning, Joe Biden walked shoulder to shoulder with our allies in the war-torn streets, standing up for democracy in a place where a tyrant is waging war to take it away,” the ad says.

WATCH:

Did Joe Biden wake up at 4 am to race over to Maui to help the residents suffering after wildfires killed their loved ones and ravaged buildings?

He was too busy snoozing at the beach to care. Biden couldn’t even be bothered to comment on the rising death toll in Maui.





After sending more than $100 billion to Ukraine, Biden offered a one-time payment of $700 per household to people displaced by the Maui fires.

Biden still hasn’t visited East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailed and left behind a toxic disaster.

But he wants Americans to know that he can wake up at 4 a.m., and fly across the world to reassure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he will be given unlimited taxpayer money.