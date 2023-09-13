HE’S SHOT: A Visibly Exhausted Joe Biden Hands Cabinet Meeting Over to Dr. Jill – Then Ignores Questions on Impeachment Inquiry (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday convened a meeting of his Cancer Cabinet in the Cabinet Room.

Dr. Jill joined her feeble husband and treated him like a toddler after he handed the discussion over to her.

Hunched over and visibly exhausted from his trip overseas to participate in the G20 Summit, Biden needed his caretaker by his side.

80-year-old Biden usually takes several days off after he returns from a trip. This time Biden’s handlers decided to trot him out after only one day of rest so he struggled to make it through the meeting.

Enter Dr. Jill.

After mumbling for a couple of minutes, Joe Biden handed his Cancer Cabinet meeting over to Nurse Jill.

“You did good things, Joe! Hahaha,” Jill said as she rubbed Biden’s arm and treated him like a child.

Jill Biden took over the entire cabinet meeting and spoke for about 6 minutes until the press was kicked out. Biden clasped his hands and looked completely lost as Nurse Jill hijacked the meeting.

Joe Biden ignored questions on the Republicans’ impeachment inquiry.

Speaker McCarthy on Tuesday announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said.

Biden’s handlers kicked out the press as they shouted questions. Biden sat there and stared blankly.

He’s completely shot.

