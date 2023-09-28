VIDEO: Trans Male Student Brutally Beats Defenseless Girl at Woke Oregon Middle School, Leaving Her in Tears While Fellow Students Film Incident

Tualatin, Oregon – Women’s rights activist and former collegiate champion swimmer Riley Gaines uncovered video Thursday showing a trans male student viciously assaulting a helpless girl at school while fellow students filmed the assault instead of coming to the victim’s aid.

The incident occurred last week at Hazlebrook Middle School, which is located in Tualatin, Oregon, a southwestern suburb of Portland.

***correction. This wasn't a high school. This is at Hazlebrook MIDDLE School in the Tigard Tualatin School District in Oregon

In the video, one can see the trans student sneak up behind the girl and throw her to the ground. He proceeds to yank the girl around by the hair before hitting her several times in the head and shoulders.

He can be heard saying “that’s what you get b*tch,” before landing the final blow and walking away.

The girl grabs her purse and slowly gets up. She turns to a cell phone camera and says “he hit me, he hit me” while sobbing.

At no time did the students bother to lend a hand, leading Gaines to suspect the whole assault was planned in advance.

Trans male attacks female student in Oregon high school. This was certainly planned given multiple people were filming. All involved should be suspended and he should be charged with assault as a male Identify as you wish, but you can't hide from your innate sex characteristics

Reduxx Magazine says they spoke with the school directly and confirmed the assault happened last week. An investigation is underway.

Reports that a transgender student assaulted a female student at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin, Oregon are going viral on social media. Reduxx has spoken with the school directly, which confirmed a student was assaulted last week and that an investigation was underway.

Gaines also revealed the deranged student previously attacked two other girls. She demanded the school board be “sued into oblivion.”

The SAME student attacking two other girls at a middle school in Oregon. The school board should be sued into oblivion for failing to protect their students time and time again. Every single member of the @TigardTualSD is responsible. Trans violence is violence.

It gets even worse, though. The Tigard-Tualatin School District (which includes Hazlebrook) fully embraces the woke and dangerous policy allowing male and female students to share the same bathrooms. Recall that in Loudoun County, Virginia a transgender (biological male) student sexually assaulted two female students, both which occurred in girl’s bathroom. These were later covered up by Loudoun County Schools.

Although I'm not sure @TigardTualSD will act urgently. In fact, they probably won't act at all. This SD allowed this poor girl to get trampled by embracing these radical policies that specifically harm young girls. We're on a slippery slope.

The Tualatin Police Department also says they are aware of the brutal attack. They will not comment further on the incident, however.