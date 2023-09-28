Video Released of Houston Fast Food Worker Firing Handgun Twice at Customers, Received 1 Year Probation

When Anthony Ramos picked up his 6 year old and pregnant wife Jeraldin Ospina from Houston’s Bush airport in 2021, he wanted two number 2’s “Classic Buttery Jack” and some curly fries.

He got the burgers but not the curly fries.

And instead of the curly fries, he got a side of lead when he asked for the manager.

The motto of the Jack-in-the-Box franchise is ‘we don’t make it ’till you order it.‘ Ramos didn’t order gunshots but the manager of that Jack in the Box, Alonniea Fantasia Ford, gave them in the middle of a dispute over the missing fries.

Ramos is now suing Jack in the Box alleging that the company is negligent in its hiring practices for having Ford on staff. Ford had previously plead guilty to making “terroristic threats” in 2012, and Ramos claims that had the company performed a simple background check they would have discovered the prior criminal convictions.

The video was released as part of legal discovery this week. The full video is here.

Former employee Ford had the audacity to defend her actions with a local news station, saying, “That’s not the whole story that they telling”:

Ford claims that racial slurs were uttered by Ramos once the curly fries were withheld. Ford also claims the gun did not go off even though the Houston police said a spent shell casing was found at the scene, and you can see the handgun discharge and eject a shell casing in the video.

Ford was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but was allowed to plead guilty to ‘deadly conduct’ which resulted in one year of ‘deferred adjudication’ which entails no jail time.

The case is set to go to trial in November. Ramos is represented by Randall Kallinen.

The political question about whether crime is rising in Houston is in ideological dispute. Republicans say crime is rising, Democrats claim it is going down. Leftists are committed to saying that ending bail, defunding the police, and issuing citations in lieu of jail have no impact on crime rates.

There are roughly 2,193 Jack in the Box locations, primarily in Texas and on the west coast. With over a billion in annual revenue, it is a publicly traded company based in San Diego, California.