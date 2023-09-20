Victor Reacts: Ukraine’s Trans SpokesMAN Suspended After Death Threats (VIDEO)

The war in Ukraine has taken a bizarre turn, as reported by the Gateway Pundit, the Ukrainian transgender spokesman has been suspended for issuing dramatic death threats to those who oppose Ukraine.

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a U.S. transgender soldier serving as an English-speaking spokesperson for Ukraine, has been suspended from his duties as the spokesperson for the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (TDFUA).

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Cirillo issued death threats against Russian propagandists who are criticizing the Ukrainian government.

“Russia hates the truth that their obsessive focus on a Ukrainian volunteer is simply allowing the light of the Ukrainian nation’s honesty to shine brightly,” said Ashton-Cirillo.

The spokesperson did not hold back in his message and added, “Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam in uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes.”

Ashton-Cirillo’s warning did not stop there.

“This puppet of Putin is only the first of Russia’s war criminals. Propagandists will all be hunted down, and justice will be served. We in Ukraine are led on this mission by faith in God, liberty, and complete liberation.”